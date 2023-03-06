Advertisement
Fleeing burglary suspects crash into 2 other vehicles and a light pole in Huntington Beach

The Huntington Beach Police Department.
The Huntington Beach Police Department building pictured in 2020.
(File Photo)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
A vehicle that had been pursued by police wound up crashing into two others and knocking over a light pole in Huntington Beach Monday.

Authorities received reports at about 11 a.m. of people attempting to open cars parked in a public lot near Huntington Beach Lifeguard Tower No. 3, Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said. They sped away when police arrived.

Officers briefly went after them but called off the chase near Beach Boulevard and Ellis Avenue due to the fleeing vehicle’s high rate of speed, Cuchilla said. However, it wound up getting into a collision at Newland Street and Yorktown Avenue.

A large gray Toyota sat with a crumpled front end in photos from the scene posted to social media. A short distance down the street on Yorktown, a gray Honda coupe was parked awkwardly in lanes next to a totaled white Jeep with the base of a fallen lamp post beneath it.

A suspect who suffered minor injuries was arrested at the scene of the crash, Cuchilla said. Another tried to escape into the surrounding neighborhood but was found and taken into custody.

No other people were hurt in the collision.

Eric Licas

Eric Licas is a crime and public safety reporter for the Daily Pilot. He previously spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus. His inspirations include his parents, Diane Arbus, Kurt Vonnegut, Ronnie James Dio, Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, John Waters, and his orange tabby cat named Critter.

