A joyful welcome to spring draws crowd to Bolsa Chica State Beach for Holi Festival of Colors

A Holi Festival of Colors event held Sunday at Bolsa Chica State Beach drew 461 participants who had a lot of fun while raising dollars to help serve underprivileged children in India and America via the nonprofit CRY America.

Each attendee at the “Bring Color Back” event, held to mark an annual Hindu tradition that takes place around the beginning of March, was given a packet of paint powder and invited to toss its contents into the air and at one another in a playful display of joy.

Attendees of CRY America’s “Bring Color Back” event, held Sunday at Bolsa Chica State Beach, frolicked on the sand tossing packets of color at each other. (Susan Hoffman)

Percy Presswalla, a CRY America trustee and director as well as a volunteer, explained the event is “a celebration of spring ... a victory of good over evil, light versus darkness.”

Many of the guests in the crowd Sunday participated in a color dance of sorts, with Bollywood music provided by Fusion Sounds. The selection of rock and pop music of India played loudly across the beach, celebrating spring dance music.

Girls covered in colored powder pose for a photo during “Bring Color Back” at Bolsa Chica State Beach on Sunday. (Susan Hoffman)

The messy event encouraged a freedom of expression, starting with participants wearing old clothes that no one had to worry about getting full of paint powder.

“It’s my second time and my favorite festival,” said Chandni Sheth, who came with her family from Corona. “It brings out my dancing, a fun time to party with friends and family.”

Her father, A.J. Sheth, said, ”It’s my daughter Chandni’s birth month, so bring on the colors.”

Mom, Dhruti, chimed in: “Bring on spring. Welcome spring!”

Presswalla emphasized that all ages are always welcome to participate in the family-oriented event. In addition to the many guests, the organization had 25 volunteers on hand to help out, he said.

CRY America trustee, director and volunteer Percy Presswalla, second from left, poses with board members and other volunteers during the “Bring Color Back” event held Sunday at Bolsa Chica State Beach. (Susan Hoffman)

He explained that the nonprofit sets itself apart from others by providing the recipients of its efforts the means to support themselves.

“Our projects are more independent, to try to build their own capacity to sustain in the long term. This way they don’t have to be dependent on organization like CRY.”

The focus of the group is on helping children in India. CRY also provides grants to child-oriented organizations like Boys and Girls Club, and Children’s Rights Inc., Presswalla said.

