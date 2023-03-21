Stretch of PCH in Huntington Beach shut down again amid latest storms, officials seek solutions

A California Department of Transportation worker patrols with a view of both sides of the closed Pacific Coast Highway, due to flooding between Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street in Huntington Beach Wednesday. The same stretch was closed again this week as another storm swept through.

More rain in the forecast means a flood-prone section of Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach near Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve will remain shut down again at least through Wednesday, and officials were searching for a solution for the recurring traffic issue.

Showers that began Tuesday should dump an inch or more of rain on most portions of Orange County before conditions dry out on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. They will be accompanied by thunder, winds gusting between 50 mph to 60 mph along the coast, and daytime highs on Wednesday of 59 degrees in Costa Mesa and Fountain Valley, 58 degrees in Huntington Beach and Newport Beach, and 57 degrees in Laguna Beach.

A couple walk past a flooded playground section of the park including the swings, bench and open play area at Edison Community Park as a series of storms began hitting the Southland Monday. A pump is visible at right, set up by the city of Huntington Beach to pump the water out to the street. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

That may be enough rain to submerge the lowest lying portions Pacific Coast Highway between Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street beneath well over 6 inches of water, Caltrans spokeswoman Angela Madison said. And that much moving liquid is capable of washing most vehicles off the road.

“This is all about safety,” Madison said. “We don’t want anyone swept away.”

People trying to pass through the area will have to find alternate routes. In the meantime, Caltrans is working with officials from the U.S. Geological Survey and Huntington Beach Parks and Recreation to come up with a long-term solution.

California has seen an especially wet start to 2023, which has had a positive impact in the face of a years-long drought throughout the state. But unprecedented storms in the region have also caused millions in property damage in Orange County. One Newport Beach house had to be demolished last week after soil loosened by recent storms gave way in a landslide, destroying its backyard.

Rainy weather has also wrought havoc on the roads. Caltrans has had to close the same section of Pacific Coast Highway about five times so far this year, Madison said.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had to close it down this many times,” she said.

A flood watch issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect through Wednesday afternoon. Officials in Costa Mesa, Seal Beach and other communities were urging residents in flood-prone areas to be prepared and have made sandbags to help people divert water away from their property and toward storm drains. And people who go out in the storm are cautioned to watch out for blown debris and falling trees or power lines.

With the southbound side of the Pacific Coast Highway flooded, Martin Hardlund, of Huntington Beach, runs on the northbound lanes after both sides of PCH were closed due to flooding between Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street in Huntington Beach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

