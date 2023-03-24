Advertisement
CHP seeks help catching male involved in road rage shooting on 405 in Fountain Valley

A map of the 405 Freeway at Euclid Street in Fountain Valley.
California Highway Patrol investigators on Thursday asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a road-rage shooting at the Euclid Street exit on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in Fountain Valley that took place Tuesday.
(Daily Pilot / Bing Maps)
By City News Service
California Highway Patrol investigators on Thursday asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a road-rage shooting on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Fountain Valley this week.

Police were called at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday about the shooting in the northbound lanes at the Euclid Street exit, according to CHP Officer Mitch Smith.

A victim in a white 2015 Hyundai Sonata sedan sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, Smith said.

Police were working to identify the make and model of the suspect vehicle, Smith said. Investigators believe it is a black, early 2000s sedan. The driver was male and there was a male passenger as well, Smith added.

Anyone with information helpful to police was asked to call (714) 622-3600. Investigators were looking for witnesses or anyone who has helpful dash-cam video.

NewsFountain Valley
City News Service

City News Service is the nation’s largest regional wire service and is headquartered in Los Angeles.

