Man and woman found dead after reports of argument in Fountain Valley bedroom

Police responding to reports of an argument and loud noises in a Fountain Valley home found two people dead early Sunday morning.

An individual called 911 and summoned officers to a residence on 17000 block of Santa Suzanne Street, Fountain Valley police wrote in a news release. The caller said they had heard a verbal argument and a loud noise coming from a bedroom.

Responding officers found a man and woman dead in the home. Their identities as well as further information about the manner and cause of their deaths was not immediately released.

Police described the mater as an “isolated incident” and said there was no ongoing threat to the public.