Two Laguna Beach hotels close after civil dispute leads to several disturbances

Two Laguna Beach hotels have been temporarily closed by city officials after several altercations at the properties Tuesday were deemed to have caused a public safety threat.

City Manager Shohreh Dupuis issued a summary nuisance abatement order to close 14 West and Hotel Laguna after disturbances had occurred at the two hotels throughout the day.

The altercations, which reportedly involved two armed security teams, were related to a civil dispute over operating and management authority at the hotels, city officials said. Authorities first responded to 14 West in the morning, then Hotel Laguna in the afternoon, and police had to intervene twice more at 14 West in the evening.

In a video posted on Instagram, several men, some in security uniforms, can be seen scuffling at the entrance to Hotel Laguna, and a photo shows Laguna Beach police making an arrest.

“Although this is a civil matter, the presence of armed security and these types of altercations require city intervention for the protection of the public and all concerned,” Dupuis said in a statement released Wednesday. “We started working with the attorneys on both sides to come up with a resolution in the early afternoon and had urged the attorneys to have their clients voluntarily close the buildings while claims and lawsuits are resolved. Both parties had agreed by 6 p.m. to unarm their security guards at both locations but did not agree to close the buildings.”

When police initially responded to 14 West, the sides separated and allegedly said they would remain civil. Only a few hours later, authorities were dispatched to Hotel Laguna, where they found the same parties involved in a 20-person incident in the hotel lobby that had become physical. Police placed Hadda Banayotis, 47, of Jurupa Valley, under citizens’ arrest on suspicion of battery.

“Officers managed to separate all involved parties and maintain order,” Laguna Beach police spokesman Cornelius Ashton said.

Armed guards were observed on site at each location after 6 p.m., which led to Dupuis’ decision to close the hotels. Guests and staff at both facilities were asked to leave.

“This is a civil issue that has resulted in both parties hiring armed security and attempting to force the other from the businesses,” Police Chief Jeff Calvert said in the media release. “Both sides have been warned, but unfortunately, neither side will relent and take the appropriate actions through the civil judicial process. Immediate closure of the businesses will allow a cooling off period for both parties and protect the public from inadvertently being caught up in the middle of a civil issue that has the potential to become more violent.”

City officials said the closures will remain in effect until there is no longer a threat to public safety.

“They’re going to remain closed as long as we think there’s a public safety threat to opening them,” Mayor Bob Whalen said when asked about a timeline for the hotels reopening in a phone interview Wednesday. “I can’t predict the future, but it would be very helpful if a judge were to clarify it for us and say the rightful operator of these hotels is whoever it is. Then we’ll be able to reopen them and recognize that individual or that group as the rightful operator of the hotels. … I’m hopeful they get a hearing tomorrow to get some clarity on it from the judge.”

