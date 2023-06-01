Early College High School celebrates as first graduation ceremony in Newport-Mesa Unified’s Class of 2023

Proud graduates including Alize Castellanos and Mark Casey, center, proceed to the 2023 Early College High School graduation ceremony at the Robert Moore Theater at Orange Coast College on Thursday.

Fifty-two students marched across the stage at the Robert B. Moore theater at Orange Coast College’s campus on Thursday, each celebrating a new milestone as they completed work at Early College High School.

Graduates proceed to the 2023 Early College High School commencement ceremony at the Robert Moore Theater at Orange Coast College on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

On Thursday, Principal Dave Martinez congratulated the first Newport-Mesa Unified School District Class of 2023.

Twenty-one of the graduating students qualified as recipients for the University of California’s Intersegmental General Education Transfer Curriculum, a series of courses community college transfer students can complete to satisfy general education requirements prior to transferring to a UC.

Graduate Valerie Navarrete performs Taylor Swift’s “Long Live” for graduates and the audience Thursday at the Robert Moore Theater at Orange Coast College on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Fifteen of the graduating class also qualified for associate’s degrees. Both totals are new highs for the campus, which also saw its first recipient of the Gates Scholarship and a new high of four recipients of Angels scholarships.

“These young people have proven over their years at ECHS to show resilience and integrity. What they have collectively been able to accomplish is a key reason we are a 2023 Blue Ribbon School of Excellence,” Martinez said in a statement.

Valedictorian and decorated scholar Shayan Youssef addresses the crowd at her Early College High School graduation ceremony Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Student speakers Thursday included Shayan Youssef and Gabriel Quezada. Valerie Navarrete performed Taylor Swift’s “Long Live” as part of the ceremony, which also featured videos for the second year in a row from each graduating senior to thank their family and friends.

Adam Secrest grins as he participates in his graduation ceremony from Early College High School Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Thirty-three of the seniors will be heading to four-year colleges and universities, including those in the CSU and UC systems, five out of state universities, the University of La Verne, Vanguard University and one recording school in Los Angeles. Nineteen more will be heading to two-year colleges with the bulk — about 16 — to attend Orange Coast College, and the remainder to head to Golden West, Santa Ana and Victor Valley colleges.