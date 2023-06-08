Friends of the Newport Beach Animal Shelter named one of state’s nonprofits of the year

Jon Langford, Friends of the Newport Beach Animal Shelter president, left, Assemblywoman Diane Dixon and Newport Beach Councilwoman Robyn Grant, right, pose for a photo in Sacramento on Wednesday.

The Friends of the Newport Beach Animal Shelter is getting some recognition from the state as it was honored Wednesday as one of California’s nonprofits of the year at the nomination of Assemblywoman Diane Dixon.

The nonprofit was honored as part of the Nonprofit of the Year initiative, through which state legislators choose nonprofits they feel are doing outstanding work in their district.

FONBAS was formed in 2017 to not only establish Newport Beach’s first permanent animal shelter but to help provide the more expensive veterinary care necessary to make some of their furry charges more viable for adoption.

The $2.9-million shelter opened in late May and was gifted to the city in December. The city is responsible for managing, operating and maintaining the building. The city’s animal control department operates the shelter. The shelter is no-kill, and Dixon, through a representative at the opening, said the shelter was a “remarkable” story that came about because a city cared about its animals.

Newport Beach Councilwoman Robyn Grant, left, Assemblywoman Diane Dixon and Jon Langford, FONBAS president, right, pose for a picture with a resolution in recognition of FONBAS as one of the state’s nonprofits of the year. (Courtesy of the Friends of the Newport Beach Animal Shelter)

“Assisting our seniors, educating our children, protecting the environment, caring for animals — this is the work nonprofits do and do well,” Dixon said in a statement announcing the honor. “I am proud to present California Nonprofit of the Year to FONBAS to acknowledge their part in making a collective impact with other nonprofits in Assembly District 72 and across the State of California.”

FONBAS Board President Jon Langford and Newport Beach Councilwoman Robyn Grant went to Sacramento on Wednesday to receive the recognition. Langford, in a statement, said that though the shelter’s building is complete, the nonprofit’s work isn’t done. FONBAS will continue to work toward “healthcare beyond the scope of a typical city” for animals at the shelter, Langford said.

“The public-private partnership between FONBAS and the city is a remarkable example of the impact nonprofits can have in a community,” said Grant, who is also a board member of the Friends of the Newport Beach Animal Shelter. “In this case, the partnership was funded entirely by private resources with the city as a recipient of valuable permanent amenities and infrastructure that benefit the community.”