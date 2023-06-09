Back Bay/Monte Vista High School celebrates graduates for their hard work, dedication

Back Bay/Monte Vista graduate Ruby Villicana gets a big hug from Erma Felix Thursday after the school’s commencement at St. Andrews Church in Newport Beach.

Among the Newport-Mesa Unified School District graduates who’ve walked the stage to receive their diplomas — a symbol of the successful completion of a K-12 education — perhaps none are as inspiring as those from Back Bay/Monte Vista High School.

Unlike most of their peers, these students have often overcome setbacks that have pulled them off the graduation track, preventing them from being able to matriculate onto the next stage of their lives.

Graduate and student speaker Breanna Fuentes, left, waves to family and friends as she picks up her diploma during Back Bay/Monte Vista High School’s commencement on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

But with the kindness and support of educators at the Costa Mesa continuation school, along with curriculum models that allow for independent study and opportunities to recover lost credits quickly, many students not only bounce back but find themselves looking forward to what life has in store for them.

In a morning ceremony at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Newport Beach Thursday, 79 Class of 2023 graduates were celebrated by teachers and administrators as well as family members and loved ones for finishing their high school careers and overcoming obstacles that stood in the way between them and success.

A proud graduate walks into the Back Bay/Monte Vista High School graduation ceremony Thursday as his family cheers from the seats at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. (Don Leach /Staff Photographer)

Among this year’s class, 38 have decided to continue their educational journey, applying to attend trade schools and community colleges in the fall. Another student was recruited to join the military.

Although Back Bay is a continuation school, while Monte Vista is an independent study option for students who cannot maintain a daily school schedule, the two have shared a campus for years.

That will change next school year, however, when Monte Vista staff will relocate to another facility capable of housing more than 100 students who previously attended Newport-Mesa’s 100% virtual Cloud Campus.

Established during the COVID-19 pandemic, the totally online campus graduated its last class in a separate ceremony Thursday.