Corona del Mar Sea Kings’ Class of 2023 are triumphant as they graduate

Corona del Mar High School graduates toss their caps into the air during the 2023 commencement on Thursday in Newport Beach.

On a bright and sunny day in a break from what has been June gloom, Corona del Mar High School graduates celebrated on Thursday in what their principal, Jacob Haley, said was the 60th commencement ceremony since the campus was founded in 1962.

Newport-Mesa Unified School District officials confirmed that 421 students graduated from the high school on Thursday with 98% of them planning to attend a four-year college or university. The remaining 2% are anticipated to attend a two-year college or enter the workplace. About 84% earned a GPA of or above a 3.0 and 37% earned a 4.0 or more.

A Corona del Mar graduate raises his diploma during the 2023 commencement on Thursday in Newport Beach. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

“The high school journey has not been linear, but the perseverance of the class is evident in their determination, their grit and their togetherness,” said Haley. “[Thursday] marks a special time as we are not only recognizing the graduating class of 2023, but also the culmination of 13 years of public education and the launching point into the next chapter of life.”

Student speakers included TJ Rokos and Ella Rosen, and Sophia Rabin, who was selected as a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts this year, performed.

Twenty-five students have also been recognized as National Merit Scholars, with one recognized as a National Merit Scholar scholarship recipient. About $200 million has been received in scholarship money across this graduating class.