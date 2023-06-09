Newport Harbor Sailors head off to make waves of their own

Newport Harbor High School seniors toss their caps in the air at the finale of the 2023 commencement ceremony on Thursday in Newport Beach.

There’s a great big world out there and the Newport Harbor High School Sailors of 2023 are ready to see what it has to offer, following the school’s 92nd commencement ceremony on Thursday.

With graduation behind them, about 65% of Newport Harbor seniors are set for a four-year college or university and about 25% plan to head for a two-year college.

Five percent will be making their way to a career technical education school and the remaining 5% will either be traveling the world or going straight into the workforce, according to school officials. Three students are enlisted in the armed forces and 18 look to be competing at the National Collegiate Athletics Assn. Division 1 level.

Reagan O’Bryan celebrates after receiving her diploma during the 2023 commencement ceremony at Newport Harbor High School on Thursday in Newport Beach. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

“Class of 2023 ... your journey begins. On behalf of the entire school community, I leave you with these words: May all your journeys be safe, may your discoveries be bountiful, may your lives be blessed by love of family and friends, and may the tides of destiny carry you to uncharted and unimagined success just like this school year,” said Principal Sean Boulton.

“Thank you, class of ‘23. I love you all, diversity is our strength,” he continued. “And, as always, go Sailors!”

Student speakers Thursday included Audrey Presby and Maggie McWhirter, and student Kira Wilkes performed Aerosmith’s “Dream On” at the ceremony.