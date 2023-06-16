Advertisement
Marina’s Class of 2023 proclaim triumph over high school and challenges at the height of the pandemic

Marina High School graduates throw up their caps during the 2023 commencement ceremony on Thursday.
Marina High School graduates throw up their caps during Marina High School’s 2023 commencement ceremony at Boswell Field at Westminster High School on Thursday.
(James Carbone)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
Jayden Manisuba rode five hours with her family from Las Vegas to Boswell Field to see Anaya Togia receive her diploma from Marina High School on Thursday. Nothing would stop her from cheering on her graduating cousin, not even a well-ingrained sense of manners.

“Excuse me,” she said as she tapped a man leaning on a fence in front of her on the shoulder. “That’s my cousin coming up right there, and it’s about to get really loud. You might want to plug your ears or something. Sorry, I’m so sorry.”

She, the graduate’s sister Alanna Togia along with a pack of cousins, aunts and uncles erupted moments later, waving signs and shouting “Anaya!” at the top of their lungs. Their joy echoed across the field, causing their relative to cringe only slightly as a beaming smile took hold of her expression.

She was among 534 members of Marina’s Class of 2023. They entered high school at the height of the pandemic, and had to adapt to distance learning and other unprecedented challenges, senior speaker Jake Lauper said.

“When no path was laid before us, we paved one,” Lauper told his colleagues during Thursday’s ceremony. “When no light was shining at the end of the tunnel, we lit one. When all odds were against us and when all seemed lost, we did not falter. We faced darkness and isolation, and we prevailed. Our proof is in our caps and gowns.”

Tray Wallace holds up his diploma during Marina High School's 2023 commencement ceremony.
Graduate Tray Wallace holds up his diploma with enthusiasm during Marina High School’s 2023 commencement ceremony.
(James Carbone)
Marina High School graduates hug one another after collecting their diplomas.
Marina High School graduates hug one another after collecting their diplomas Thursday.
(James Carbone)
Marina High School graduates are all smiles at the high school's 2023 commencement ceremony on Thursday.
Marina High School graduates are all smiles as they turn their tassel from right to left during Marina High School’s 2023 commencement ceremony at Boswell Field at Westminster High School.
(James Carbone)
Mika Ikemori celebrates after receiving her diploma during Marina High School's 2023 Commencement Ceremony on Thursday.
Marina High School graduate Mika Ikemori is all smiles after receiving her diploma during Marina High School’s 2023 commencement ceremony at Boswell Field on Thursday.
(James Carbone)

Eric Licas

Eric Licas is a crime and public safety reporter for the Daily Pilot. He previously spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus. His inspirations include his parents, Diane Arbus, Kurt Vonnegut, Ronnie James Dio, Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, John Waters, and his orange tabby cat named Critter.

