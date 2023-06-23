Everything’s shipshape as Old Glory Boat Parade readies for its July 4 return to Newport Beach

Independence Day wouldn’t be Independence Day in Newport Harbor without all the boats and decorations to celebrate it. The Old Glory Boat Parade is making its return on July 4, with this year‘s theme celebrating the nation’s founding fathers.

The parade is hosted by the American Legion Yacht Club, which took over for the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce back in 1992. It was initially called the “Newport Harbor Character Boat Parade” before it being renamed and will follow the same path it traditionally does around Newport Harbor on July 4.

In conjunction with the event, Newport Harbor American Legion Post 291 and Newport Harbor Post 291 Sons of the American Legion will be celebrating with a pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in their parking lot at 215 15th St. The breakfast costs $15 for adults, which includes two drink tickets, and $8 for children. Additionally, the group will hold a barbecue lunch, from 1 to 5 p.m., for a $30 donation. The M Street Band will provide live music.

All proceeds will go toward the organization’s veteran and activity duty programs and support activities.

As of Friday afternoon, about 34 people had signed up to participate in the Old Glory Boat Parade. Entrants will compete for Best Decorated, Best Music, Spirit Award, Best Theme, the Commodore’s Award and a Sweepstakes Grand Prize.

Leading the parade this year will be Newport Beach Police Chief Joe Cartwright, who came into his role in April. Cartwright is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a chairman on the board for the Newport Beach 1st Battalion, 1st Marines Foundation. He is also a member of the American Legion Newport Harbor Post 291.

The parade is expected to begin at 1 p.m. and continue until 3 p.m.