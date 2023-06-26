Advertisement
Fire destroys residence at Costa Mesa mobile home park, leaving at least 3 displaced

Firefighters put out a blaze that destroyed a home in Costa Mesa Saturday.
Firefighters put out a blaze that destroyed one unit at a mobile home park in Costa Mesa Saturday evening.
(Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
Flames consumed one unit in a Costa Mesa mobile home park Saturday evening, leaving at least three people in need of shelter over the weekend, according to fire officials.

Black smoke and flames were pouring out of the structure on the 1600 block of Whittier Avenue by the time firefighters arrived, as seen in photos posted to social media by Costa Mesa Fire and Rescue. One residence was destroyed, but adjacent mobile homes were spared.

Crews from Costa Mesa, Newport Beach and Huntington Beach encountered downed power lines and other issues that complicated their efforts to put out the fire. But everyone inside the home and their neighbors were able to safely evacuate, firefighters said.

Between three and five people were displaced from their homes either directly or indirectly because of the fire. They were being aided by the Red Cross with intermediate housing and other essentials, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation

Eric Licas

