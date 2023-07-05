Newport Beach resident raises $25K to feed police department

Dotty McDonald, in red, shares a laugh with Det. Mark Fasano, with gift bag, after she donated $20,000 to the Newport Beach Police Assn. at the department headquarters on Wednesday.

In her ongoing effort to make sure the Newport Beach police officers are treated to meals, resident Dotty McDonald arrived at headquarters on Wednesday to offer up gift cards totaling to over $25,000 in donations.

This is the fifth year that McDonald, who was a volunteer with the Newport Beach police from 2015 to 2019 and logged more than 2,000 hours of service, has made her fundraising run. She said she started collecting donations in May with an initial goal of raising $24,000, but came out of it with a total of $25,415 — all used for gift certificates to Sgt. Pepperoni’s, Chipotle, In-N-Out and Chick-fil-A.

“[The police] have to work extra hours once the Fourth of July comes, but not only do they have to work their regular 12 hour shifts but they’re on standby for another three hours,” McDonald said. “They are exhausted ... and I decided eight years ago when I became a volunteer that I wanted to feed them. What else? I didn’t know anything about them, except for who they were, and I knew they were always hungry.

“And of course, like little [kids], they all love In-N-Out, Chipotle and pizza!”

McDonald laughed as she recounted past conversations with other officers, noting that some set their pizzas on top of the hood of their patrol vehicles, where the car engines, still warm from having been running all night, would keep their food warm.

“There were nine police officers [at the station] today, all saying that they couldn’t wait until the chief hands them out,” she said with a laugh.

McDonald, who is turning 94 next month, handed the gift cards directly to Newport Beach Police Chief Joe Cartwright.

“I think it’s great,” Cartwright said of the donation. “The police department has maintained a high level of engagement with the community. We realize the importance of maintaining a close relationship with the residents and it shows when the community shows such great support for our team.”

Cartwright said it makes officers and staff feel special. He said that what McDonald does for the force is not something that police ask for but find “remarkable” in effort.

“I think it’s a real testament to the synergy we’ve been able to achieve in Newport Beach and that’s kind of like the secret sauce for our community,” Cartwright said. “When we partner together through the mobile cafes and just being engaged with the residents and the businesses, when they become active and engaged, we get a lot more done. The consequence of that is we provide much better service.

“It’s great and it really warms the heart to everybody that work here.”

In that sense, Cartwright said the gift cards are a two-fold boon to his officers. They are getting a paid lunch or dinner while also getting a chance to be seen and interface with local businesses and customers.

McDonald said she found the fundraising easier this year. She laughed gently as she added that people she collected from said, “It must be that time of year. Here comes Dotty.”