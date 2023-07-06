2 men charged with possession of over 600 pounds of fireworks

Cars and pedestrians made their way along Bayside Drive Tuesday hoping to get a close up view of fireworks extravaganza at the Newport Dunes on the Fourth of July.

A 22-year-old man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of possessing more than 100 pounds of dangerous fireworks, and for the sale and transfer of those fireworks to an unauthorized individual.

Kevin Benley Ocampo of Santa Ana is currently out on $7,500 bail, according to jail records. He was arrested along with another individual, 19-year-old Jeremy Mendoza of Garden Grove, on June 30.

Costa Mesa police said its special investigations unit arrested the two individuals and confiscated 674 pounds of illegal fireworks from the suspects.

Ocampo is expected to appear in court at the West Justice Center in Westminster on July 14 for a pre-trial settlement conference and a hearing bail review, according to court records. Mendoza, who faces the same felony and misdemeanor charges, will not appear in court until Sept. 21 for his arraignment, according to court records.

Jail records indicate that Mendoza was released on July 1, though court records do not indicate if or what the amount was for posting bail.