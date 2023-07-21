Around Town: Pageant of Masters parade, costume contest is Saturday

Andrew Keyser, of Laguna Beach, dressed as a tube of paint and brush, entertains guests during the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters last summer. This Saturday, there will be a sidewalk parade and costume contest through Laguna Beach. Free admission into the Festival of Arts will be offered from noon to 4 p.m., with a party on site from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Pageant of the Masters is celebrating 90 years of its living picture show, and to commemorate the occasion, a sidewalk parade will make its way through downtown Laguna Beach on Saturday.

Organizers are urging attendees to dress up as artists and artworks. A costume contest, judged by Pageant of the Masters director Diane Challis Davy, will give out cash prizes for the top costumes.

Free admission into the Festival of Arts will be offered from noon to 4 p.m., with a party on site from 1 to 3 p.m. The costume contest and volunteer recognition will take place on the festival stage.

Dog adoption event Saturday in Corona del Mar

Newport Beach residents are invited to a dog adoption event set for 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Oppenheim Group, 3140 East Coast Hwy.

Hosted by local animal advocates Fianna Helou and Raquel Reed, the event will bring dogs from local shelters together to meet people looking to adopt a canine pet.

Speed, loud exhaust enforcement operation snags 98 drivers

The Laguna Beach Police Department led a speed and loud exhaust enforcement operation last Saturday, an effort geared toward addressing safety and quality-and-life concerns in coastal Orange County.

The multiagency effort included officers from the Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach and Newport Beach police departments. Cal State Fullerton, Santa Ana, Seal Beach and Tustin police, as well as the Orange County Sheriff’s department, the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Bureau of Automotive Repair also assisted with enforcement.

There were 198 vehicles stopped for code violations, with 98 drivers receiving citations. Thirty-four of the tickets were written for speeding. Authorities made one arrest and towed four vehicles.

“Aftermarket or custom vehicle exhausts that exceed noise limits set by law are a continual problem along the coastal communities within Orange County,” Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert said in a statement. “Our communities are greatly affected by the nuisance of loud noise, and we will continue to work with our neighboring police agencies to address the issue.”

Laguna Beach National Night Out set for Aug. 1

Laguna Beach will host its National Night Out event at Main Beach on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

National Night Out is a community-building event that allows residents to see what first responders do and interact with them. The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m.

Demonstrations will be held by the Laguna Beach fire, police and marine safety departments. Attendees will also be able to enjoy dinner, music and a handful of fun activities like games and face painting.

Live music Sunday evening in Laguna Beach

Adaawe will perform at Bluebird Park on Sunday as part of Laguna Beach’s 40th annual Music in the Park events.

The show begins at 5 p.m. Attendees may bring low-seating beach chairs to enjoy the show. Alcohol is allowed for guests of at least 21 years of age, but those choosing to consume it must also have a full meal with their drinks.

This weekend’s musical entertainment on the performance deck at the Promenade on Forest includes Jason Feddy on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and American Idol’s Ava August on Sunday at 5 p.m.