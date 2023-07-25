Police, fire personnel to deploy weapons of mass demolition at O.C. Fair derby, fundraiser

Oscar Yomamato, left, Joe Jimenez, center, and Tony Axton, right, battle it out during the Motorhome Madness demolition derby at the Orange County Fair in 2022.

First responders typically task themselves with upholding the protection of lives and property, but this week destruction will be on the menu as local police and fire chiefs battle for dominance at Costa Mesa’s Orange County fairgrounds.

A three-night derby takes place Wednesday through Friday at the Action Sports Arena, where a fleet of refurbished vehicles will become weapons of mass demolition as local police and fire personnel compete for bragging rights and to raise funds for Children’s Health of Orange County.

Some will participate in a figure-eight style track competition designed to maximize impact, while others will have their mettle tested in a Motorhome Madness event that pits recreational vehicles against each other until only one RV remains.

Motorhome Madness, seen in 2022, is one demolition derby event taking place at the O.C. fairgrounds Wednesday through Friday night. (File Photo)

Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Chief Dan Stefano said his department has been competing in the years-long tradition since fire personnel were added into the mix in 2016. The following year, Stefano saw his first and (so far) only win in the RV category.

“It really is just a huge community event that brings everybody together, and it’s for a great cause,” Stefano said of the fundraiser. “We’ve had some injuries over the years — we had a fire chief who broke some ribs in year one — but everyone loves to do it, there’s no question about that.”

Stefano and colleagues will be competing with Costa Mesa Police Chief Ron Lawrence and members of his department in match-ups set for Thursday and Friday, with a grudge match between the two chiefs set for the final evening.

Lawrence, who joined CMPD in 2021 and had his first brush with the derby last year, said the event was a learning experience. Although officers learn a lot of driving techniques in their training, Motorhome Madness tends to rely on a different skills set.

Costa Mesa Police Chief Ron Lawrence, left, with Fire Chief Dan Stefano at the 2022 Motorhome Madness Demolition Derby. (Courtesy of the city of Costa Mesa)

“Now, I understand the landscape and understand the strategy, so I have some tricks up my sleeve,” he said Tuesday. “Chief Stefano is a friend, he’s a colleague and he’s very intelligent. But come Friday night, I’m taking him out.”

Stefano, however, begs to differ.

“There’s been a lot of talk from the police chief. But our actions are going to speak for us loud and clear,” he quipped. “All the police chiefs, including Ron Lawrence, better come prepared because there’s going to be a lot of pain that gets dosed out.”

Other participating agencies include police and fire employees from Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Fullerton and the city of Orange, as well as the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol. For the first time this year, Laguna Beach Fire Chief Niko King is entering the fracas.

Luke Jones with the Huntington Beach Fire Department competes in the figure-eight race at the Orange County Fair in 2022. (File Photo)

Even in battle, drivers will be united in the common cause of raising awareness of and funds for one of several designated CHOC departments — including cancer, autism, diabetes, mental health and programs in need — through the institution’s Raise Up website.

“People can go on and know where their funds are going,” Stefano said of the giving platform. “If they have a special area they want to focus on, they can do that or they can donate to all of them.

Lawrence said while there’s no consensus about which chiefs will come out on top this year, all agree the cause is a worthy one.

“They’re just a great group of people doing a great job,” he said of the CHOC team. “It’s a special place, so our hearts are going into this with that mindset.”

Each night’s main event begins at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. A limited number of unreserved seats are available with general fair admission. Tickets may be purchased at TicketMaster or by visiting ocfair.com/oc-fair/entertainment and clicking on “Action Sports Arena.”

To donate and see a lineup of participating police and fire departments, visit raiseup.choc.org/derby.