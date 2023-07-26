From pancakes to burgers: Former IHOP A-frame razed to make way for Shake Shack

An excavator demolished the iconic A-Frame building at 333 E. 17th St. in Costa Mesa Tuesday morning to make room for a Shake Shack location. Originally an International House of Pancakes restaurant, the structure more recently housed Pancakes R Us.

At 7 a.m. Tuesday an excavator arrived to take its first bite out of the steeply angled A-frame building that had been a landmark on Costa Mesa’s 17th street for more than 60 years to make room for a new Shake Shack.

The replacement structure, to be built in a shopping center at 333 E. 17th Street Costa Mesa, will house the third Shake Shack in Orange County,with other locations at Irvine Spectrum and in Huntington Beach.

Baycrest Bottle-Shop & Market is located in the same 17th Street center. Its owner, Sylvia Bice, recalled the vintage A-frame building, built in about 1959, as originally home to an International House of Pancakes restaurant. It became a Pancakes R Us eatery more than 12 years ago, Bice said.

“I think the new Shake Shack is supposed to be a walk-up, dine inside and not drive-through, which will be a positive for the center,” she said. “It will open up the center and be uplifting, which will bring more energy.”

Sean Canova has operated his business, TZone Fitness & Pilates, in the same center for 27 years. He agrees Shake Shack will be good for the community.

“It’s the first time having a national restaurant brand on 17th Street,” said Canova. “It’ll be good for 17th and even better to have that gigantic building taken down.”

Leasing agent Ken Gould of Lee & Associates, Newport Beach, said that with the old structure gone, and the new, less obtrusive building will mean better visibility to 17th Street for tenants in the back of the center.

Businesses remained open as an excavator demolished the iconic A-Frame building at 333 E. 17th St. in Costa Mesa, making room for a new Shake Shack location. (Susan Hoffman)

“The demolition of the building and new construction of Shake Shack that includes a patio will be transformational for the center,” Gould said.

Jeff Chon, a merchant in the 333 E. 17th Street center for 12 years, operating two establishments, Tabu Shabu and Oak & Coal tavern, also welcomes the new tenant.

“We are excited to be neighbors with a growing national brand and hope that it serves the wonderful community of Newport Mesa with the same love and care we have,” Chon said, before adding with a chuckle that his gym clients will soon be able to grab a burger after a good workout.

According to Gould, the target date for the opening of the new Shake Shack is early 2024.