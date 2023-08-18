O.C. prepares for rains and flooding as Hurricane Hilary gains strength over Baja

With the Southland on the receiving end Friday of an unprecedented tropical storm notice from the National Weather Service, county and city officials began battening the proverbial hatches to prepare for remnants of Hurricane Hilary, which are expected to reach the area this weekend.

As of Friday afternoon, Hilary was classified as a Category 4 hurricane, and almost all of Southern California was advised it faced the moderate-to-high risk of a flash flood.

“Orange County’s Emergency Operations Center is activated, and we are taking a proactive approach ahead of the tropical storm heading our way from Hurricane Hilary,” said Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley in a statement Friday.

“We are mobilizing rescue units, hand crews, heavy equipment, sandbags, and maintenance staff to ensure the safety of our community. I urge residents and businesses to sign up for emergency alert services and take advantage of city and county resources, like sand bags, to protect their properties,” Foley said.

Here are the 2 PM PDT Friday, August 18, Key Messages for Hurricane #Hilary. Life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flooding is likely over much of Baja California and southern California this weekend and early next week. pic.twitter.com/JYY53C1Oz0 — NHC Eastern Pacific (@NHC_Pacific) August 18, 2023

Cities in coastal Orange County have already put out alerts to residents on where to collect sandbags and announced what precautions have already been put in place to protect businesses and residences along the shorelines.

“Sunday and Monday are going to be the days to take cover,” said Miguel Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego. “There’s going to be some increase in showers and rain and a little bit of wind on Saturday, but the worst is really going to come in on Sunday. There’s going to be heavy winds, strong rainfall — gusting potentially up to 40 miles per hour, while the total expected rainfall is probably 2½ to 3½ inches.

“This is rare and dangerous. It’s a tropical storm, and if you have any outdoor plans or are planning on going anywhere Sunday or Monday, seriously reconsider those,” Miller said.

Miller confirmed the last tropical storm to hit Southern California’s shores was in September 1939. Tropical storms in the area are not typical, though the coast has seen remnants of other storms in the past, along with tropical depressions.

Taking a look back at our tropical landfall history...well my word, it's been a long time! We have seen close encounters from previous systems, but the last time a tropical system made landfall in SoCal was back in 1939. A hurricane? 165 years ago in 1858! 📷 #CAwx #History pic.twitter.com/d0NtAkhaJ7 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 18, 2023

He said this weekend‘s storm differs most from the atmospheric rivers last winter in that temperatures will be warmer, and winds will be significantly stronger, even as the storm is expected to be downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm by the time it makes landfall. There will be chances of thunder and lightning, and waves may reach 8 to 10 feet — a surf advisory has been issued for the waters around Newport Harbor.

City officials in Newport Beach have begun rebuilding the sand berms near Balboa Pier and adding additional berms between B Street and the Wedge. Storm drains have been cleared and public works teams are expected to be staged on Balboa Island to address potential flooding. Tree contractors will be available to respond to fallen trees or limbs during the storms.

The Balboa Peninsula Trolley’s service will be canceled on Sunday.

While beaches are tentatively to remain open throughout the weekend, city spokesman John Pope said swimmers, bodyboarders and surfers should know their limits.

“There’s going to be heavy surf and rip currents. Use extreme caution. This is a severe weather situation and we want to make people aware. We don’t tell people not to go into the water. The heavy surf could be attractive, but be aware,” Pope said. “Stay off the rock jetties and then use extreme caution.”

Miller, the meteorologist, advises to avoid the water altogether.

“It’s going to be insane in a bad not in a good way, to talk surf-speak,” he said.

In Laguna Beach, city staff said storm equipment is being prepositioned. That includes equipment from public works, generators, flood and evacuation signage. Equipment is being removed from the beaches, and plans are in place for the closure of Aliso Beach, if necessary.

The City has two sandbag fill stations available to residents in anticipation of the upcoming storm.



City Yard – 17300 Mt. Herrmann Street



Recreation Center/Sports Park – 16210 Brookhurst Street



For more information, please visit https://t.co/JpGdBbCjit pic.twitter.com/vxVTrKqp6X — City of Fountain Valley (@fv_cityhall) August 18, 2023

Huntington Beach city workers are inspecting and reinforcing the sand berm on Sunset Beach, though no beach closures are expected.

Several cities have canceled outdoor concerts scheduled for this weekend.

Southern California Edison spokeswoman Diane Castro said both the utility and its team of meteorologists are observing Hurricane Hilary.

“We’ve been planning ahead for this storm event and have positioned additional personnel, which includes restoration and repair crews, in areas that are expected to receive the most significant impacts. This will allow us to respond to outages in affected areas as quickly as we can safely do so,” Castro said. “SCE has activated its emergency response teams and will be staffed through the weekend.”

The storms are expected to clear out of Orange County by Tuesday morning, according to current predictions by the NWS as of Friday afternoon.

Need sandbags?

Local municipalities are making free sandbags available to their residents. Be prepared to show proof of residence. To learn guidelines for the various stations, visit your city’s website.



Costa Mesa City Hall

77 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa

77 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa Robin Hamers Yard

174 W. Wilson St., Costa Mesa

174 W. Wilson St., Costa Mesa Fountain Valley City Yard

17300 Mt. Herrmann St., Fountain Valley

17300 Mt. Herrmann St., Fountain Valley Fountain Valley Recreation Center/Sports Park

16210 Brookhurst St., Fountain Valley

16210 Brookhurst St., Fountain Valley Huntington Beach Corporate Yard

17371 Gothard St., Huntington Beach

17371 Gothard St., Huntington Beach Act V Parking Lot

1900 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach

1900 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach Aliso Beach East Parking Lot

31118 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach

31118 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach City Corporation Yard

592 Superior Ave., Newport Beach

592 Superior Ave., Newport Beach The Naval Weapons Station, Liberty Gate

Seal Beach Boulevard at Landing Avenue

Seal Beach Boulevard at Landing Avenue Seal Beach Fire Station 44

8th Street and Central Avenue

8th Street and Central Avenue Seal Beach Fire Station 48

3131 Northgate Road

3131 Northgate Road Seal Beach’s Arbor Park

4665 Lampson Ave.