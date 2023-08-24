Motorist dies in 3-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach

A 59-year-old woman died in Huntington Beach on Thursday after a fatal car collision on Garfield Avenue near Magnolia Street.

A motorist was killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle collision in Huntington Beach.

Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. to the area of Garfield Avenue and Magnolia Street, where a crash occurred involving a black Nissan Sentra, a white BMW 5 series, and a white Ford Ranger, according to Huntington Beach Police Department public information officer Jessica Cuchilla.

According to police, the BMW driver was traveling eastbound on Garfield Avenue east of Magnolia Street and struck the driver’s side of the Nissan, which had just pulled out of a parking lot on the south side of the street.

The BMW subsequently hit the Ford, which stopped in a westbound lane of Garfield Avenue, Cuchilla said. The occupants of the Nissan, a 59-year-old Huntington Beach woman and her male passenger, were both taken to a hospital in critical condition, but the woman later died, Cuchilla said.

Paramedics treated and released the BMW driver, a 40-year-old Huntington Beach woman, and the Ford driver, a 42-year-old Norwalk man.

According to Cuchilla, both individuals cooperated with officers during their investigation. No arrests or citations were immediately reported.

The collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was urged to contact HBPD Multidisciplinary Accident Investigator D. Demetre at (714) 536-5670.