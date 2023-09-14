Around Laguna Beach: Improvements planned for Moss Street beach access

Beachgoers frolic in the water in front of a tower at Victoria Beach, south of Moss Cove in Laguna Beach in 2020. The city received $1.225 million in funding to rehabilitate the Moss Street beach access area via Assembly Bill 102, which was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on June 29.

Laguna Beach will soon begin a beach access improvement project at Moss Street.

The city received $1.225 million in funding to rehabilitate the Moss Street beach access area via Assembly Bill 102, which was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on June 29.

Moss Street overlooks Moss Cove, which is located south of Woods Cove in Laguna Beach. City officials announced that a groundbreaking ceremony marking the beginning of construction will occur on Monday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m.

Laguna Beach police lead speed and loud exhaust enforcement

In a continuation of efforts to curtail speeding and loud exhaust as quality-of-life issues for coastal Orange County residents, the Laguna Beach police department led a multiagency task force on Sunday, marking the third time the department has headed such an enforcement operation this year.

The Newport Beach and Seal Beach police departments, as well as Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies, also participated in Sunday’s action.

Authorities conducted 58 traffic stops, which included 10 written citations for speeding and 17 violations related to exhaust and emissions issues.

“Speed and loud exhaust violations continue to compromise the safety and quality of life of our residents,” Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert said in a statement. “Consequently, we are left with no choice but to take a zero-tolerance approach to enforcement.”

Calvert added that joint enforcement operations would continue to be carried out through the end of the year.

Sunset Serenades Concerts

Laguna Beach kicked off its Sunset Serenades concert series last week with a performance by Jodi Siegel, but there are still three shows on the books this month.

The Sunset Serenades shows bring live music to the Heisler Park Amphitheater on Friday evenings during September. Performances begin at 5:30 p.m. and run until sunset.

Remaining musical performances still on the schedule include Brad Wilson Trio on Friday, followed by Pacific Opera Project on Sept. 22 and the mariachi music of Las Colibri on Sept. 29.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to utilize the free trolley service to avoid potential parking and traffic congestion. The nearest stop to the amphitheater is located at Cliff Drive and Jasmine Street.

Laguna Beach reverted to its non-summer trolley schedule on Sept. 5. The Coastal Route transportation service now runs from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Trolleys run along Coast Highway from North Laguna to the Ritz Carlton in Dana Point and arrive every 20 to 30 minutes. The Canyon Route is also available on weekends. Free parking is available in the Act V lot at 1900 Laguna Canyon Road. The trolley into downtown Laguna Beach runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.