StyleWeekOC returns to Fashion Island with more fashion than show

An invitation-only runway presentation fashion show kicked off StyleWeekOC at the Orange County Neiman Marcus store in Newport Beach on Thursday. The event also benefited the local nonprofit organization CASA OC.

Fashion Island comes by its name honestly.

On Thursday, models strutted down a runway at the shopping mecca’s Neiman Marcus as part of the opening event for the 12th annual StyleWeekOC — an event touted as one of the largest fashion events in Orange County.

The show kicked off a four-day-long “week,” raising benefit funds for CASA OC, an Orange nonprofit that advocates for abused or neglected children.

A model walks the runway during a StyleWeekOC show at the Orange County Neiman Marcus store on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Following Thursday’s event will be the reveal of the Fashion Island Magazine’s fall edition in addition to a private VIP party at VEA Newport Beach and, on Saturday, a panel presentation by Women’s Wear Daily. This year’s keynote speaker is actress Vanessa Hudgens (“Thirteen,” “High School Musical”), who will take part in a “fireside” conversation with WWD Editor Ryma Chikhoune.

A male model participates in a runway show to launch StyleWeekOC at the Orange County Neiman Marcus store. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

In-store celebrations will also be held on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at select retailers, and some stores will have promotions and special offers.

For a full look at which stores will be participating or more details on the scheduling for StyleWeekOC’s events, visit StyleWeekOC.com.