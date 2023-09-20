Huntington Beach man convicted in deadly collision in Fountain Valley

David Stephen Kennedy II was convicted of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in the Sept. 11, 2021 collision that resulted in the death of 34-year-old Long Ta of Santa Ana. Jurors deadlocked 7-5 for acquittal on a felony count of hit and run with permanent injury.

David Stephen Kennedy II was convicted of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in the Sept. 11, 2021, collision that killed 34-year-old Long Ta of Santa Ana. Jurors, who deliberated for about a day and a half, deadlocked 7-5 for acquittal on a felony count of hit and run with permanent injury.

Kennedy is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 6 on the misdemeanor, which carries a one-year maximum punishment. Orange County Superior Court Judge Robert Knox ordered Kennedy, who was free on bail, to be taken into custody.

Deputy Dist. Atty. Chris Cook told Knox that prosecutors intended to pursue a retrial of Kennedy on the felony charge. A pretrial hearing on that is scheduled for Nov. 9.

The victim’s family members cried in the courtroom when Kennedy was convicted.

Witnesses saw Kennedy run a red light at Edinger Avenue and Ward Street just before 6:20 a.m. two years ago, prosecutors said in a trial brief.

Ta was walking north across Edinger in a crosswalk with a green light when he was struck by the van Kennedy was driving, prosecutors said.

Ta was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries Sept. 13, 2021.

One witness told police he saw the driver pause for a moment before speeding away, prosecutors said.

Police spotted a suspect vehicle on Sept. 15 in the parking lot of Fountain Bowl, 17110 Brookhurst St., and when they questioned Kennedy he said he thought he struck a rubber bumper cushion, prosecutors said. The victim’s DNA was on debris from the vehicle that was recovered at the scene of the collision, prosecutors said.