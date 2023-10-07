Work to begin on Fountain Valley’s universally accessible playground

Fountain Valley City Council members, from left, Patrick Harper, Jim Cunneen, Vice Mayor Glenn Grandis and Mayor Kim Constantine walk through the area that will be turned into a universally accessible playground during the groundbreaking ceremony at the Fountain Valley Sports Park on Wednesday.

An early October morning felt like summer, the temperature rising but a crowd of people still smiling as they celebrated the next step in what promises to be an inclusive addition to their community.

Public officials and community members gathered Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony for the much-anticipated universally accessible playground at Fountain Valley Sports Park.

Community leaders have dreamed of bringing the specialized play facility to the city for more than a decade. A universally accessible playground would be designed to have individuals of all abilities play alongside each other.

Advertisement

The Fountain Valley City Council approved plans in January for the project, which carries an estimated cost of $1.72 million.

Fountain Valley Mayor Kim Constantine, fourth from left, with council members and local dignitaries take part in the universally accessible playground groundbreaking ceremony at the Fountain Valley Sports Park on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

“The city has long been a supporter of all people and believes that by removing barriers for children and adults, despite any differences, it gives them a chance to play and grow together,” Mayor Kim Constantine said. “This universally accessible playground project shows our commitment to that philosophy and will be a highlighting recreational attraction for generations in Fountain Valley.”

Funding for the play area has come through several sources. State Assemblyman Tri Ta secured $1 million in state funds. Fountain Valley also received $211,000 in Proposition 68 grant funding, which requires a 20% match of $42,200 by the city.

City officials added that Rep. Michelle Steel is seeking $500,000 in federal funding to support the playground.

“We are celebrating the community coming together for this amazing project,” Ta said. “Once open, this play space will be inclusive so that every child can play together, regardless of their abilities.”

Fountain Valley resident Emily Keller, center, and her family take part in the universally accessible playground groundbreaking ceremony. (James Carbone)

There has been approximately $100,000 in community support, including a $50,000 match from the Fountain Valley Community Foundation, which will draw the money from Summerfest revenues.

Designs for the project have featured a focus on athletics, with sports-themed sun shades and gridiron-like imagery on the ground. The playground will be situated on a smooth, spongy surface, include ramps and transfer stations, and provide opportunity for parallel play.

The project is expected to begin in late October or early November. City officials hope that, weather permitting, the universally accessible playground can be completed within the first quarter of 2024.

Fountain Valley served as a host town for the 2015 Special Olympics World Games that were held in Los Angeles.

Community Services Director Rob Frizzelle gives remarks during a groundbreaking ceremony for Fountain Valley’s universally accessible playground. (James Carbone)

Rob Frizzelle, community services director for the city, recalled an interaction between members of the team from the Netherlands and the Fountain Valley High track and field program back then. Frizzelle told a story of a Netherlands athlete challenging a high school track team member, surprising them with their take-off speed, and the joy the moment brought to both parties.

“You saw a light click in those athletes’ eyes right then and there,” Frizzelle said. “They realized that these athletes wanted nothing else but the exact same thing they did — friendship, social engagement, to win, to race, to have fun. That’s what’s so important about bringing this project to our community. We are removing those barriers, and when kids play together, they learn together, and they recognize that everybody’s the same, and they all deserve that love, respect and dignity.”

The Special Olympics Fall Games will be coming to Fountain Valley Sports Park on Nov. 11 and 12. Athletes will showcase their talents in golf, soccer, softball, tennis, volleyball and cheerleading.

Ed Arnold of Fountain Valley is honored for his support of the universally accessible playground project. (James Carbone)

Fountain Valley resident Ed Arnold, a retired broadcaster who helped found the Southern California Special Olympics, was delighted to reach the latest milestone in bringing the universally accessible playground to the city’s central gathering place.

“In 1969, we had our very first Special Olympics competition,” Arnold said. “The success from that point on is absolutely amazing. People like you have made this happen, and when you see the changes that it has made in the lives of those who have the challenges that most of us don’t, when you see what can happen when they’re given the opportunity … what this [playground] will do is give opportunities for the mixing of both. You’ll have someone that’s having challenges, and you’ll have somebody that’s able-bodied that can help them. All I can do is thank you.”