Moto Beach Classic returns to Huntington Beach on Saturday

SeaLegs operator Alicia Cox and Moto Beach Classic organizer Roland Sands, from left, stand in front of the event banners for Saturday’s race at Bolsa Chica State Beach.

Roland Sands grew up in Long Beach, not far from Bolsa Chica State Beach by any means.

He doesn’t take it for granted that Saturday’s Moto Beach Classic at Bolsa Chica feels like hosting an event in his own backyard.

“I remember coming to this beach in like second grade,” Sands said. “I remember eating Cool-a-Coos in the sand and riding boogie boards. We went from just being dumb kids to actually being able to do stuff like this.”

Advertisement

The Moto Beach Classic, a free one-day event presented by Roland Sands Design, is expected to bring thousands to Huntington Beach on Saturday. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. just south of Warner Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway.

The Moto Beach Classic started in 2017 in Huntington Beach. Last year, it partnered with the Red Bull Straight Rhythm competition, but it’s back as a standalone event this time around.

Chief event organizer Roland Sands of Roland Sands Design is excited about the Moto Beach Classic happening at Bolsa Chica State Beach on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Fans can expect hooligan flat track racing, a bike show, art show, vendor area and more. The event is partnered with SeaLegs at the Beach, so that also means food, drinks and music all day long from artists like Alice Wallace, No Doubt tribute band No Duh and Redneck Rodeo.

Alicia Cox, chief executive of Prjkt Restaurant Group and SeaLegs operator, said it’s a pleasure to team up with someone like Sands, who also makes bikes for celebrities like Brad Pitt. Sands designed the bike that Travis Pastrana used in Las Vegas in 2018 to recreate jumps by Evel Knievel.

“I always tell people, he is the epitome of Southern California motorcycle culture,” said Cox, adding that the Moto Beach Classic is one of her favorite beach events of the year. “Everything that’s cool about Southern California moto culture revolves around Roland Sands. He is just the mastermind of dope things.”

Motorcycle racing is scheduled all afternoon Saturday, with the super hooligan main race set for just after 5:30 p.m. After the awards ceremony, an after-party at SeaLegs will continue until 10 p.m.

Project manager Cameron Brewer lays out event banners for the Moto Beach Classic happening at Bolsa Chica State Beach on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Phootgrapher)

“We have an electric bike racing class, and we’ll be racing plenty of gas-powered motorcycles out here,” Sands said. “We’ve got kids on STACYC bikes … all kinds of cool stuff.”

New this year is a Super 73 Wheelie contest, which features a top prize of $500. Sign-ups will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the day of the event, which will go off at about 3:30. Helmets are required.

Though the event is free, Cox said that $60 tickets are available that include VIP bar access.

“We’ll have some food tricks too,” she said. “We’ll have a handful of food varieties and beverage options for everyone, but the only [ticket that costs money] is if they want VIP.”

For more information, visit motoclassicevents.com.