ISA World Para Surfing Championship hits Huntington Beach

Liv Stone of the United States celebrates winning at last year’s ISA World Para Surfing Championship in Pismo Beach.

Surfing competitions are common to Huntington Beach. There’s a reason why it’s called Surf City, after all.

But not every competition has prosthetic limbs laying around, or wheelchairs at the edge of the beach.

“I think that’s really great,” three-time para surfing world champion Liv Stone said. “It just intrigues people to come watch and to ultimately learn about the sport of para surfing and spread awareness.”

Yes, those who are curious or just want to watch some very talented athletes rip should check out the International Surfing Assn. World Para Surfing Championship, which comes to Huntington Beach for the first time this week on the south side of the pier.

An event-record 184 competitors will compete for 27 countries, event officials said. A parade of nations and opening ceremony kick things off at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in downtown Huntington Beach, followed by competition on Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kerine Beattie of the United States throws up shakas after competing at the ISA World Para Surfing Championship last year. (Courtesy of ISA / Jersson Barboza )

Para surfing, also known as adaptive surfing, is where a disabled individual uses a board or waveski to ride a breaking wave.

The ISA World Para Surfing Championship, founded in 2015, is an Olympic-style competition, Jesse Billauer said. Billauer, who lives in Los Angeles, is a well-known surfer who broke his neck in a 1996 accident, rendering him a quadriplegic.

He has since won three world adaptive surfing titles and six national titles. Billauer, who was inducted into the Surfing Walk of Fame in Huntington Beach last summer, is competing this week in the prone assist men’s division.

He said he hopes this event draws some eyes that will ultimately lead to sponsorships for the athletes, who came to Huntington Beach on their own dime for an event that does not offer prize money.

“It’s awesome to be able to have a platform like that, for people with various disabilities to be able to compete, get that competitive spirit and energy, that camaraderie and friendship,” Billauer said. “It’s something to look forward to and strive for.”

“I mean, look, these guys are an inspiration. I truly believe that sponsors should be lucky and happy and chomping at the bit to get these people to represent their brand. It’s just straight inspiring. The general public loves a good story. Especially with everything that’s going on in the world, something that’s inspiring like this is priceless.”

The flags of each competing country are pictured at the opening ceremony for last year’s ISA World Para Surfing Championship. (Courtesy of ISA / Sean Evans)

Stone, 20, is a star in the sport, having won world titles each of the last three years. She has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram.

A congenital bilateral above elbow amputee, she moved to Oceanside a few years ago after growing up in Pennsylvania. Stone was inspired after attending a retreat hosted by famous surfer Bethany Hamilton, who survived a 2003 shark attack in which her left arm was bitten off to forge a successful career.

The ISA World Para Surfing Championship was held in Pismo Beach the last couple of years but moves closer to Stone’s home break this year. As the event kicks off, she said she isn’t necessarily thinking of a “four-peat.”

“I’ve trained really hard the past several years,” Stone said. “I can be like, I’ve done the work, and now it’s just about execution. My past does give me confidence, but I try not to let that get to my head. Just because I’m coming in on top doesn’t mean I’m going to stay that way at all. I believe in putting in the hard work, not expecting everything to just be handed to me.”

She will be competing in the women’s stand 1 division, against other women who have an upper limb difference or challenge.

Roberto Pino of Brazil competes at last year’s ISA World Para Surfing Championship. (Courtesy of ISA / Sean Evans)

The United States is also the defending team champion at the event, though it encountered tough competition from countries like France, Spain and Brazil last year.

Billauer, now 44, is looking forward to competing as always, but also having people come to check out the competition and get more involved.

“When you see people that are amputees, blind, in wheelchairs, you’re like, ‘What are these guys doing?’” he said. “Then you watch them and you’re like, ‘Whoa.’ It’s not about feeling sorry for them. It’s about going, ‘You know, that’s pretty rad.’”