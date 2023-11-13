Fountain Valley traffic collision leads to death of 6-year-old passenger

The crash took place at the intersection of Newhope Street and Heil Avenue in Fountain Valley at around 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

A 6-year-old girl died after a traffic collision in Fountain Valley on Friday, law enforcement officials announced in a news release Monday.

Fountain Valley police said they responded to calls about a crash at the intersection of Newhope Street and Heil Avenue at around 12:15 p.m. on Friday. Authorities said the white Infiniti G37 sedan was traveling southbound on Newhope Street when it collided with a blue Mercedes C300 sedan that was turning left off of Newhope to Heil Avenue.

Police said the impact of the collision caused the white sedan to hit the street lamp at the southwest corner, splitting the vehicle in half.

Advertisement

The right rear passenger, the young girl, was declared deceased at the scene. Both drivers were transported to the UCI Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and are cooperating with investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors at this time, according to the police.

Witnesses or those with additional information are being asked to reach out to the department’s traffic bureau at (714) 593-4481.