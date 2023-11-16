Advertisement
Suspect arrested in connection with murder of Tatum Goodwin

Dino Rojas-Moreno, pictured, has been arrested as a suspect in connection with the murder of Tatum Goodwin in Laguna Beach.
(Courtesy of the city of Laguna Beach)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Laguna Beach police detectives arrested Dino Rojas-Moreno in connection with the murder of Tatum Goodwin, authorities said Wednesday night.

The body of Goodwin, a 27-year-old resident of San Clemente, was discovered in a secluded area near the 200 block of Ocean Avenue on Sunday by a construction crew member at 8:20 a.m.

Police opened a homicide investigation into the incident, which led to Rojas-Moreno, 26, being taken into custody in Laguna Hills. Rojas-Moreno was being held with his bail set at $1 million.

The Anaheim and Newport Beach police departments assisted Laguna Beach police in the efforts that led to the arrest.

“This arrest was the result of outstanding police work by our investigations team that worked tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to bring justice to Tatum Goodwin and her family,” Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert said in a statement.

Goodwin had worked for four years at Carmelita’s, where she was an assistant manager for the restaurant.

Family and friends held a candlelight vigil for Goodwin at the end of the San Clemente Pier on Wednesday night.

Andrew Turner

Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, The Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611

