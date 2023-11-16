Suspect arrested in connection with murder of Tatum Goodwin

(Courtesy of the city of Laguna Beach)

Dino Rojas-Moreno, pictured, has been arrested as a suspect in connection with the murder of Tatum Goodwin in Laguna Beach.

Laguna Beach police detectives arrested Dino Rojas-Moreno in connection with the murder of Tatum Goodwin, authorities said Wednesday night.

The body of Goodwin, a 27-year-old resident of San Clemente, was discovered in a secluded area near the 200 block of Ocean Avenue on Sunday by a construction crew member at 8:20 a.m.

Police opened a homicide investigation into the incident, which led to Rojas-Moreno, 26, being taken into custody in Laguna Hills. Rojas-Moreno was being held with his bail set at $1 million.

The Anaheim and Newport Beach police departments assisted Laguna Beach police in the efforts that led to the arrest.

“This arrest was the result of outstanding police work by our investigations team that worked tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to bring justice to Tatum Goodwin and her family,” Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert said in a statement.

Goodwin had worked for four years at Carmelita’s, where she was an assistant manager for the restaurant.

Family and friends held a candlelight vigil for Goodwin at the end of the San Clemente Pier on Wednesday night.

