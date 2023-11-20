Wind gust flips over small plane at John Wayne Airport
Share
A gust of wind flipped over a single-engine plane at John Wayne Airport Monday morning, but the pilot avoided any injury.
The Cessna 172 was taxiing down a runway at the airport when the wind pushed the nose down, said AnnaSophia Servin, a spokeswoman for John Wayne Airport. The pilot got out, and while checking out the plane, a gust flipped it over just before 8:50 a.m., Servin said.
The plane was towed to the side while the airfield was closed for about 20 minutes, Servin said. The runway was reopened just after 9:30 a.m., she added.
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.