Distribution event kick-starts the holidays for Newport-Mesa Unified families in need

To help Newport-Mesa Unified School District families kick-start the holiday season, area elected officials Monday passed out food vouchers, fresh produce and information on county resources available to those in need at a distribution event in Costa Mesa.

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley’s office partnered with local school board and City Council members representing the city’s east side at Back Bay High School to hand out goodies to more than 200 families.

Recipients were identified by Newport-Mesa officials as school families experiencing or at risk of homelessness, those with children in the foster care system and participants of assistance programs throughout the county.

Foley, who was joined by NMUSD trustee Carol Krane as well as Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens and Mayor Pro Tem Jeff Harlan, handed out bags of fruits and vegetables and $25 vouchers from Mercado Gonzalez — a Northgate Market superstore that opened last week.

Supervisor Katrina Foley, right, shares county resources available to residents at an event Monday at Back Bay High School. (Courtesy of Katrina Foley’s office)

“We are trying to help people get connected to resources available during difficult times,” Foley said Tuesday. “If they drove up and weren’t on the list, we took their names, address and school site — I’m not going to turn away anyone, especially if they need food.”

Along with the food, those in the drive-through event received information on jobs, trainings and other programs for Orange County residents in need of a leg up.

Monday’s giveaway is a precursor to other collection and distribution events Foley’s office has planned for the holiday season. The 5th District Supervisor hosts an annual jacket and coat drive that will be passing out clothing Dec. 20 at the Boys & Girls Club of Costa Mesa on Tustin Avenue.

Each event, she said, is an opportunity to acquaint residents with available jobs, training and resources provided at the county level.

“We have tons of jobs at the county and people who will literally spend the time with you to find the right job for your circumstances,” Foley added. “I’m always amazed at how many people don’t know about the resources we have.”