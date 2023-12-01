Canceled after the hangar fire, Patchwork Show returns to Old Town Tustin Dec. 16

Originally set to take place in Old Town Tustin on Nov. 12, the Patchwork Show has been rescheduled for Dec. 16.

Nearly one month after a massive fire devastated a World War II-era blimp hangar in Tustin, causing air-quality concerns that caused the cancellation of numerous outdoor events in the area, regular activities are beginning to resume.

Among them is Patchwork Show Makers Market, a semiannual community bazaar of artisan and handmade goods started in Orange County, which counts Old Town Tustin among its regular venues.

Originally scheduled for Nov. 12 — just five days after a blaze first erupted at the now-defunct Marine Corps Air Station — the event is now set to take place on Dec. 16, organizers announced this week.

The free festival will feature shopping from more than 100 vendors, showcasing local emerging artists, crafters, junior entrepreneurs and designers alongside artisan food, DIY crafting and music.

It was founded in 2008 by area crafter Nicole Stevenson, who was looking to inject a modern twist into Orange County’s arts and craft scene, and 15 years later has expanded to include shows and workshops in multiple cities throughout the state.

