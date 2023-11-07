Massive fire burns landmark blimp hangar in Tustin

Firefighters continue to battle a stubborn fire at hangars at the former Tustin Air Base in Tustin Tuesday morning.

A massive fire was burning the historic north blimp hangar in Tustin, an Orange County landmark that dates back to World War II.

The fire was so large and complex that officials used helicopters to drop water on the huge structure, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. The cause of the fire was not revealed, and it is unclear how much of the mostly wooden structure was lost.

The fire broke out at 1 a.m.

The hangar was one of two erected by the military as part of the now defunct Tustin Naval Air Station.

The hangars housed 12 blimps that were used for submarine patrol. Each structure is at least 17 stories high, 1,088 feet long, 297 feet wide and covers almost 300,000 square feet, according to an earlier story in The Times. It would be possible to play a basketball game, a football game and a soccer match in one building simultaneously.

Tustin-Firefighters are on scene of the former Tustin Air Base for a hangar fire. pic.twitter.com/iMChxCjL1J — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) November 7, 2023

The huge wooden doors, which have six leaves that weigh 26 tons to 39 tons each, fold open on steel rails like an accordion, powered by electric motors at each end. Giant concrete pylons anchor each corner of the hangars, The Times reported.

The hangars were built mostly from Oregon Douglas fir. The 2 million board feet of wood were treated with metallic salts as a fire retardant.

The hangars are two of the world’s largest free-standing wooden structures. Both are listed in the Register of National Historic Places.

The blimps housed there were used as sentries during WWII, armed with machine guns, bombs and charges to fend off submarines, The Times reported.

The base closed in 1991.

About a decade ago, there had been concerns about damage to the structures.