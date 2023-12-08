Rivian reopens renovated South Coast Theater in Laguna Beach

Guests enjoy a look of a new showroom and theater at the Rivian South Coast Theater during a dedication event on Friday in Laguna Beach.

Its doors shut for the better part of the last decade, a theater overlooking Main Beach has reopened as the Rivian South Coast Theater.

The property, formerly known as Laguna Beach South Coast Cinemas, was purchased by Rivian for $10.7 million in April 2021, according to a report by the Orange County Business Journal.

Rivian, an electric-vehicle manufacturer, will open the event space — located at 160 South Coast Highway — to the public on Saturday, becoming the third space to be opened in the state this year.

A Rivian electric truck in the Rivian South Coast Theater during a dedication event on Friday in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“It’s an honor for Rivian to be part of the Laguna Beach community as steward of the South Coast Theater in its next era,” Tony Caravano, senior director of experiential marketing and community engagement for Rivian, said in a statement. “The site has been a beacon of innovation, community and creativity throughout its history, and Rivian is ready to carry that legacy forward.”

The property opened as the New Lynn Theater in 1935. Following the acquisition, Rivian worked to restore features of the original structure, including the auditorium, balcony, marquee, proscenium arch, ticket booth and the original 129-seat theater area. The venue joined the National Register of Historic Places in March.

“The history is important, but we’re also looking forward to the future of this building and what it’s going to mean for the community,” Mayor Bob Whalen said at a dedication event on Friday. “I’m so impressed with the way they energized this space, kind of reimagined it. It’s going to be an automotive experience, a community event space, a place for movies, theater, lectures and other live programming.”

Guests look under the hood of a new Rivian electric truck in the showroom at the Rivian South Coast Theater in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Visitors to the new space will have the chance to view Rivian vehicle models up close. The all-electric R1T pickup and the R1S SUV were displayed inside the auditorium.

The multipurpose capability of the space, Rivian’s largest at more than 11,000 square feet, was evident in some of the family-friendly additions. A living room-like setup beyond the entrance lobby provided children’s books and travel literature on a table surrounded by furniture.

Vehicles placed on the showroom floor flanked that area on either side, and guests were able to climb inside them.

Guests enjoy a look at the renovated Rivian South Coast Theater during a dedication event on Friday in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris pointed to the state’s mandate to take climate action by transitioning new vehicle sales to zero-emission vehicles.

“Policymakers, lawmakers do a really good job setting very ambitious goals,” Petrie-Norris said. “Sadly, we cannot just wave a magic wand to achieve those goals. For us to get this job done, for us to realize our clean energy future, we need companies like Rivian.”

Rivian Chief Commercial Officer and President of Business Growth Kjell Gruner, left, talks about the brand and mission of the company on Friday in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

A collaboration between Rivian and the Coast Film Foundation will help guide film screenings shown inside the theater that align with the organization’s shared values of adventure.

“It’s such a great marriage for us, too,” said Enich Harris, a co-founder of the Coast Film Festival. “They came in and supported the film festival. Coast Film Festival and Rivian, our brand ethoses are so aligned around adventure and getting outside and an adventurous spirit. We’re excited to help be their curation arm with content films. … Every Saturday of the month, we’ll be playing a film with them here at the theater, hosting a film.”