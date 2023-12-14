Boats decked out in holiday finest illuminate Newport Harbor for 115th year

A boat turns at the Balboa Island Bridge on opening night of the 115th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade Wednesday.

In many parts of the country the magic of winter holidays might be heralded by the first arrival of snow, ice skating atop a frozen lake or cuddling under blankets during a festive sleigh ride.

In the city of Newport Beach, however, Christmas arrives by boat.

What started in 1908 as an Independence Day celebration conjured up by an assortment of small boat and ferry operators — who amassed a small illuminated procession consisting of a gondola and canoes — has since become a wintertime tradition cherished by thousands.

Newport Beach’s 115th annual Christmas Boat Parade kicked off Wednesday with a fireworks show as a flotilla of nearly 100 watercraft decked out in holiday lights floated from Lido Isle through Newport Harbor in a dazzling display.

The “Last Hurrah,” with a planetary theme, dazzles Wednesday on opening night of the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Sponsored by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, the parade will recur nightly through Sunday, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Participants will follow a 14-mile course in Newport Harbor with more than 53 viewing locations on the waterfront.

Wednesday’s opening night featured a Holiday Market showcasing more than 35 local makers, food vendors, live music, entertainment, photo opportunities and kid activities.

“Merry Grinchmas” makes a U-turn at the Balboa Island Bridge to the delight of a party gathered Wednesday at Newport Harbor. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Riding in the grand marshal boat were Hallmark Channel stars Andrew Walker and Nikki Deloach, who’ve appeared together in at least five Hallmark productions but have many more credits to their names.

Other grand marshals during the following nights of the parade include first responders from the Newport Beach Police and Fire departments on Friday and a lineup of former Pasadena Tournament of Roses Rose Queens Saturday.

Corona del Mar High School’s drumline will lead the procession on its final night Sunday, when fireworks will be set off from the Balboa Pier, closing out another chapter in the storied local tradition.

For more, including special priced viewing opportunities and a digital event program, visit christmasboatparade.com.