Circuit shuttle service to continue and expand in Huntington Beach

A new, two-year contract for the Circuit shuttle program in Huntington Beach, approved Tuesday by the City Council, provides an increase in service. The shuttles will now venture as far north as Yorktown Avenue. The previous northern boundary was Adams Avenue.

Circuit shuttle service will continue offering rides to Huntington Beach passengers for the near future.

The Huntington Beach City Council unanimously approved a two-year service agreement for just more than $1.5 million with Circuit Transit, Inc., on Tuesday night.

According to a staff report, the $1.5 million will be funded through $806,240 in Orange County Transportation Authority funds, $350,000 in state funds, $279,186 in Air Quality Management District/Mobile Source Air Pollution funds and $100,000 from in-lieu parking fee funds.

All of the funds may not be necessary, though, as the city will be credited with 50% of the net advertising revenue and 80% of fare revenue monthly.

With the new contract comes an increase in service, as the all-electric shuttles will now venture as far north as Yorktown Avenue. The previous northern boundary was Adams Avenue.

Additionally, the plan is to increase from four to seven service vehicles by April 1, including an ADA-accessible vehicle.

Circuit will be expanding its shuttle service in Huntington Beach. (Courtesy of city of Huntington Beach)

“We’ll be able to expand service, expand cars, take service finally up to City Hall, which is something we always scratched our head about,” Councilman Dan Kalmick said. “Now we’ve got potentially a park-and-ride situation up here, which is wonderful. Every time I see [a Circuit vehicle] driving around, there’s somebody in it, dropping people off, taking people places. Being able to use the OCTA money to expand this has been fantastic.”

Assistant City Manager Travis Hopkins said that he and interim City Manager Eric Parra have been reaching out to the hotels in the area about the Circuit service, in response to a question from Councilman Casey McKeon. Hopkins credited public works director Chau Vu and her staff for their efforts in securing the funds.

Huntington Beach originally launched the service in 2021.

Customers can request a ride using the Ride Circuit app. Rides start at $4, with $2 added for each additional passenger.