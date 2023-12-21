Daytime closures of Laguna Canyon Road scheduled for Dec. 27 to 29

A section of Laguna Canyon Road will be shut down between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Dec. 27. Closures will continue through Dec. 29.

A section of Laguna Canyon Road will be shut down during the day starting Wednesday, Dec. 27 due to construction work, according to the California Department of Transportation. The closures, which will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day, will conclude on Friday, Dec. 29.

The closures will affect the southbound lanes on Laguna Canyon Road between SR-73 and El Toro Road. Detour signage will be in place, and officials recommend drivers instead take the southbound SR-73 on-ramp and exit onto El Toro Road, then turn right onto the road before turning left onto Laguna Canyon Road. No tolls will be incurred.

The daytime closures had been planned for this week but were rescheduled due to the recent rainstorms in Southern California, according to an email from Caltrans spokesman Nathan Abler.