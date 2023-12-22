Laguna Beach’s Pageant of the Masters wants volunteers: Will you answer the call?

Kasey O’Neill has her photograph taken during the first night of the Pageant of the Masters’ 2023 casting call.

Between a well-attended Hospitality Night and five weekends of festive holiday happenings at the Sawdust Art Festival, Laguna Beach leaped into the Christmas spirit over the past month.

Soon enough, community members, some new and others longtime friends of the Festival of Arts, will turn their attention to another tradition in town. To land a role in the Pageant of the Masters, for some, may be up there at the top of a Christmas wish list.

A casting call has gone out for the Pageant of the Masters’ next summer show. The theme for the 2024 living picture production will be “À La Mode: The Art of Fashion.”

Those interested in answering the call, and potentially being cast in a tableaux vivant, can turn up at the Festival of Arts grounds during one of three sessions from Jan. 5 through 7.

Prospective volunteers are encouraged to come by between 7 and 9 p.m. that Friday and Saturday, and between 2 and 5 p.m. that Sunday.

The qualifications deal not in naughty or nice, rather that a hopeful volunteer be the right height — along with various other measurements — to replicate the life-sized masterpiece they would portray on stage. There’s also a little matter of being able to hold still for 90 seconds.

Sharbie Higuchi, the director of marketing and public relations for the Festival of Arts, called the volunteers the “heart and soul” of the living picture show.

“Volunteer at the Pageant and be part of something extraordinary,” Higuchi said in a statement announcing the casting call. “Not only is it a great way to spend your summer with family and friends, but also, by volunteering for the Pageant, students can earn credit towards community service requirements.”

The casting call is open to volunteers ages 5 and up and those of all sizes. As an enticement, all who sign up to volunteer for the upcoming show will be entered into a drawing for two Disneyland tickets.

Volunteers are also needed backstage for a variety of responsibilities, including cast area coordination, headdress, makeup and wardrobe.

“À La Mode: The Art of Fashion” will take the stage inside the Irvine Bowl from July 6 through Aug. 30.