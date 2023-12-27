Ocean waters off of Laguna Beach’s coast remain closed after sewage spill

A section of the waters between Victoria Beach to Goff Island Beach near Laguna Beach remain closed off. The spill was reported on Dec. 22.

A portion of the ocean waters remained closed as of Tuesday evening after a sewage spill was reported in Laguna Beach over the holiday weekend.

The Orange County Health Care Agency issued a notice on Saturday, warning that the waters between Victoria Beach to Goff Island Beach were impacted by a sewage spill of roughly 1,964 gallons. That approximation has not changed since initial reports.

“The coastal stretch from Victoria Beach to Goff Island Beach remains closed for swimming, surfing and diving due to the sewage spill,” said Darwin Cheng, the interim director of the county’s environmental health division, in a statement Tuesday. “The OC Environmental Health Division is in the process of testing the water quality. The closed area will be reopened after two daily consecutive sampling results indicate the affected area meets the AB411 Ocean Water-Contact Sports Standards. The South Coast Water District reported the spill on the evening of Dec. 22, citing a private sewer main blockage causing a release from a manhole.”

The city of Laguna Beach did not respond to requests for comment.