Man pleads guilty to firing a gun at Golden West College in Huntington Beach

A 25-year-old Huntington Beach man with a felony conviction pleaded guilty Wednesday to firing a gun on the Golden West College campus and was immediately ordered to enroll in a 90-day treatment program.

Talon Brunelle accepted a plea deal from prosecutors that will spare him 90 days in jail if he completes the residential treatment program and two years of probation. Brunelle has credit for 28 days served behind bars.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Kathleen Roberts also ordered Brunelle to stay 100 yards away from the college.

Brunelle pleaded guilty to a felony count of grossly negligent discharge of a gun. As part of the plea deal, single felony counts each of possessing a loaded gun on a college campus and possession of a firearm by a felon were dismissed.

Police were dispatched about 2:30 p.m. July 19 to the community college regarding a call of shots fired, according to Huntington Beach Police Department public information officer Jessica Cuchilla.

When officers arrived a witness said they saw someone acting suspiciously and firing a shot in the air, Cuchilla said.

On July 21, police were called to a parking structure in the 7500 block of Edinger Avenue, between Goldenwest Street and Beach Boulevard, regarding a suspicious man with a gun, police said. When officers arrived they realized he matched the description of the suspect, police said.

Police arrested Brunelle nearby and found a gun and other evidence linking him to the shooting, police said.