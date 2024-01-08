Fountain Valley man selected by OCTA board to serve as its 2024 chairman

Businessman Tam T. Nguyen, shown in a 2020 file photo addressing the media about a mask drive during the pandemic, was voted in Monday as the new chairman of the Orange County Transportation Authority. Nguyen is a Fountain Valley resident.

Businessman Tam T. Nguyen was voted in Monday as the new chairman of the Orange County Transportation Authority.

Nguyen, who was vice chairman last year, is one of two public servant members of the authority’s board and is a co-owner of Advance Beauty College.

The Fountain Valley resident takes over for outgoing Chairman Gene Hernandez. Orange County Supervisor Doug Chaffee was tapped to be this year’s vice chairman.

“Since being appointed to serve as a public member on the OCTA board in 2021, I have witnessed firsthand how much this agency is making a difference in helping to enhance travel options for residents, businesses and visitors,” Nguyen said. “I am grateful for the tremendous amount of trust of my fellow board members in selecting me as their chair, and I look forward to working with them as stewards of the public’s funds to continue innovating and delivering a balanced, equitable and sustainable transportation system for Orange County’s diverse communities.”

Newly appointed board members this year include Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken, Santa Ana Mayor Valerie Amezcua, Garden Grove Councilwoman Stephanie Klopfenstein and Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens.