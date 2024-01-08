Single-car crash leaves two injured in Huntington Beach; driver airlifted to hospital

A single-car collision was reported Friday night in Huntington Beach. Firefighters were needed to rescue the driver and passenger from the vehicle, which was wedged between a light pole and a wall.

A single-car collision left two young adults injured on Friday, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

The accident was reported around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Bushard Street and Hamilton Avenue, police said. Upon responding, officers found the car on the sidewalk in the northwest corner of the intersection. Both of its occupants were trapped inside, as the car was stuck between a light pole and wall.

The city’s fire department sent a response team to the scene that extricated both people from the car. The driver’s injuries were considered serious enough to warrant an airlift to a hospital; the other occupant of the car was also taken to a hospital for treatment. The statuses of both were unclear as of Monday.

Police said preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle had been traveling at high speeds when it lost control and crashed. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have said that no other information will be released at this time.