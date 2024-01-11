Former bistro space at Newport Beach Public Library on the rental market

The bistro at the Newport Beach Public Library has been available for lease since last April. The city is looking to fill it with a long-term tenant.

Newport Beach is looking to lease out a small retail space at its public library.

The space, previously occupied by Bistro Express, encompasses about 600 square feet. It has been vacant since April, when the lease ran out for Bistro Express. City staff cleaned up the property and began advertising it in the seond half of 2023. It was constructed with retail in mind that was ancillary to the library, according to city real property administrator Lauren Wooding Whitlinger.

“When it was first designed as part of the library expansion and part of the Civic Center development, it was thought to be a nice amenity,” Wooding Whitlinger said. “The library is so heavily used, and a lot of people will go there and stay all day long. It has not ever been anticipated to be any type of ‘money maker’ and really is just meant to be a nice amenity for the building, Civic Center and the community.”

Wooding Whitlinger said the city is looking for a similar lessee who would use the space as a cafe or bistro, noting that it would not be suitable as a restaurant space but more for quick counter service. She said there is a small space upstairs and storage downstairs that is accessible by dumbwaiter.

The bistro space, which is 600 square feet, is located in the Newport Beach Public Library. (Courtesy of the city of Newport Beach)

So far, the city has shown the space to about 20 interested parties and has received a handful of proposals from prospective tenants, but Wooding Whitlinger said they have not yet decided on the most suitable business for the space.

“We’ve had lots of interest, but we’re being a little particular about who we think is the right fit for the space. We’re looking for somebody that is able to maximize use of the space. The previous tenant had pretty limited hours and then when they reopened after COVID, restaurants in general and staffing those types of businesses was challenging,” she said. “We know the space is unique, but it’s a great amenity that takes a special operator with the right business model.”

Wooding Whitlinger said the lease is negotiable and the city is looking at a low rent and percentage rate to better accommodate when business may be slow. LoopNet.com lists the rent sought as $12 per square foot annually. They are also hoping to find a long-term tenant of at least three to five years. The city is conducting an informal preliminary review of some of the proposals but is planning on continuing to advertise the space in the interim.

The lease will need to go before the City Council for approval when a tenant has been selected, Wooding Whitlinger said.