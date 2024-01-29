Girl Scouts of Orange County announce start of cookie season

Volunteers from Girl Scout Troop 9430 in Tustin caravan through a delivery lane stopping to pick up an allotment of ToastYay! Girl Scout Cookies on Saturday.

Girl Scout Cookies season has returned.

Girl Scouts of Orange County coordinated a “mega delivery” for cookies on Saturday at Wild Rivers water park in Irvine.

Officials said community volunteers, parents and staff helped distribute more than 1 million cookie packages through a multi-lane Girl Scout Cookie “drive through.” Three hundred volunteers from local corporate groups and clubs handed off the cookies to troop leaders, parents and Girl Scout supporters.

The initial delivery supplies about 9,000 Orange County Girl Scouts from kindergarten through 12th grade with cookies. There are 650 participating troops.

Troop 7287 from Orange opted to rent a van to pick up its supply of Girl Scout Cookies. (Courtesy of Girl Scouts of Orange County)

“Girl Scouts of Orange County is a nonprofit, and volunteers are critical to the success of the work we do here in Orange County,” said Girl Scouts of Orange County CEO Vikki Shepp in a statement. “Distributing 1 million cookie packages is a massive logistical undertaking. It’s all about getting the iconic cookies into the hands of our Troops and Girl Scouts. Nine-thousand Orange County Girl Scouts are now ready to sell door to door and to start booth sales.”

Shepp added that all of the proceeds from cookie sales stay in Orange County and are used to fund GSOC programs and experiences.

Cookie flavors available this year, at the cost of $6 per package, include: Thin Mints, Caramel DeLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Trefoils, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Gluten-Free Caramel Chocolate Chip, Toast-Yay! and Adventurefuls. Those interested can order in person or online through a Girl Scout, find a local cookie booth starting on Feb. 9 using the Cookie Finder or contact the Girl Scouts at girlscoutsoc.org/en/cookies.html to get connected with a local Girl Scout.

Cookie sales run through March 10.