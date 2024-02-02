Laguna Beach rolls out fun with new temporary skate ramps

Laguna Beach skating enthusiasts have had a new playground, of sorts, for the past few weeks, as the city has installed temporary skate ramps with an ocean view.

The skate ramps have gone up outside the Laguna Beach Community and Recreation Center, formerly the St. Catherine of Siena school. The city acquired the 6.5-acre property from the Diocese of Orange for $23 million in December 2022.

Skateboarders Jake Morel and 8-year-old Taylor Marriner, from left, test the new Laguna Beach Community and Recreation Center’s temporary skate ramps. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Several community groups showed interest in making use of the property following its acquisition. The skate ramps were purchased for $75,000 and are part of the interim use plan for the property, which is located at 30516 South Coast Highway.

“Everybody seems happy, and it gets used,” Laguna Beach recreation manager Alexis Braun said. “We’ve got skateboarding, like learn-to-skate classes, out there once a week. If not, it’s just kind of free skate.”

Taylor Marriner, 8, eyes an approaching ramp at the Laguna Beach Community and Recreation Center. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The skate class is currently limited to ages 4 to 12, but programming could change based on demand.

Stationed among the outdoor basketball courts of the former school, the skate ramps are open Monday through Friday from 2 to 5:30 p.m. They can also be used from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, but the ramps are not available on Sunday.

Taylor Marriner, 8, skateboards among the temporary ramps installed at the Laguna Beach Community and Recreation Center. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Additional athletic activities are available inside the on-site gymnasium, including adult drop-in basketball, volleyball, pickleball and indoor soccer, Braun said. There is also a class for youth gymnastics.

Other community uses have included art classes offered through LOCA Arts Education, a local nonprofit that works to advance artistic learning for people of all ages. The classes were designed to take place over several weeks, covering a range of skills from composition, color mixing, drawing, oil and watercolor painting, and clay building.