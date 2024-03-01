Balboa FunZone puts out the welcome mat for Irv’s Burgers

Waiters at Irv’s Burgers served milkshakes along with burger combo meals to about 100 people waiting in line Thursday during the new restaurant’s grand opening.

Hungry patrons lined up Thursday night at the Balboa FunZone for free combo burger meals to celebrate the grand opening of the famed Los Angeles-based Irv’s Burgers.

Irv’s Burgers’ regional area manager, Michael Trimble, holds one of the giveaway burger combo meals during the eatery’s grand opening Thursday night at its Balboa FunZone location. (Susan Hoffman)

“This is our second beach location, the first in Malibu,” said Michael Trimble, regional area manager. “It’s an outstanding location, and we’re really excited to be part of the community.”

Hailey Karter of Tustin, who was first in line an hour before the 6 p.m. start, said, “I follow the FunZone on Instagram, and I heard good things about this place being the first one in O.C. so I decided to come down.”

Irv’s Burgers at 600 E. Bay Ave. in Newport Beach celebrated its grand opening Thursday night. About 100 patrons lined up by 5:30 p.m. for free burger combo meals. (Susan Hoffman)

Curious pedestrians noticing the activity jumped into the line, including the Rodriguez-Alvarado family from Costa Mesa, who had been enjoying a day at the FunZone.

Costa Mesa residents Eunice Rodriguez and Isaias Alvarado, with daughter Jesiah, lined up to get a free burger combo meal during the grand opening Thursday at Irv’s Burgers. (Susan Hoffman)

Irv’s which began as a roadside restaurant 80 years ago along Route 66 will continue to serve classic burgers, fries and shakes at the new 600-square-foot grab-and-go outlet, adding breakfast beginning in April.

Cooks prepare burgers and fries to serve to hungry patrons during Irv’s Burgers’ Thursday night grand opening. (Susan Hoffman)

Irv’s Burgers is located at 600 E. Bay Avenue, Newport Beach. It’s open Wednesday through Sunday, 11a.m. to 9 p.m.