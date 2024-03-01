Balboa FunZone puts out the welcome mat for Irv’s Burgers
Hungry patrons lined up Thursday night at the Balboa FunZone for free combo burger meals to celebrate the grand opening of the famed Los Angeles-based Irv’s Burgers.
“This is our second beach location, the first in Malibu,” said Michael Trimble, regional area manager. “It’s an outstanding location, and we’re really excited to be part of the community.”
Hailey Karter of Tustin, who was first in line an hour before the 6 p.m. start, said, “I follow the FunZone on Instagram, and I heard good things about this place being the first one in O.C. so I decided to come down.”
Curious pedestrians noticing the activity jumped into the line, including the Rodriguez-Alvarado family from Costa Mesa, who had been enjoying a day at the FunZone.
Irv’s which began as a roadside restaurant 80 years ago along Route 66 will continue to serve classic burgers, fries and shakes at the new 600-square-foot grab-and-go outlet, adding breakfast beginning in April.
Irv’s Burgers is located at 600 E. Bay Avenue, Newport Beach. It’s open Wednesday through Sunday, 11a.m. to 9 p.m.
