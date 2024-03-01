Election 2024: Super Tuesday is coming. Here’s where to vote
With Super Tuesday just days away, the majority of vote centers open this weekend for Orange County residents to cast their ballots in this year’s presidential primaries. Mail-in ballots went out on Feb. 20 to all 1.8 million registered voters in the county.
The following is a list of vote centers in the Daily Pilot coverage cities of Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and Newport Beach. Those marked with an asterisk are drive-through centers.
Costa Mesa
- Costa Mesa Senior Center*
695 W 19th St.
- Balearic Community Center
1975 Balearic Drive
- Coast Community College District
1370 Adams Ave.
- Costa Mesa City Hall*
77 Fair Drive
- Norma Hertzog Community Center
1845 Park Ave.
- Sofia University
3333 Harbor Blvd.
Fountain Valley
- Freedom Hall at Mile Square Park
16801 Euclid St.
- Fountain Valley Recreation Center
16400 Brookhurst St.
- Fountain Valley School District, 2nd Floor
10055 Slater Ave.
- The Center at Founders Village
17967 Bushard St.
Huntington Beach
- Edison Community Center*
21377 Magnolia St.
- Huntington Beach Central Library*
7111 Talbert Ave.
- Murdy Community Center*
7000 Norma Drive
- Christ Pacific Church
20112 Magnolia St.
- City Gym and Pool
1600 Palm Ave.
- Golden West College - RCJTC Bldg
15744 Goldenwest St.
- Huntington Beach Civic Center, Lower Level
2000 Main St.
- IAMAW District Lodge 725, 2nd Floor
5402 Bolsa Ave.
- Main Street Branch Library
525 Main St.
- Ocean View School District
17200 Pinehurst Lane
- Resurrection Lutheran Church
9812 Hamilton Ave.
- St. Wilfrid’s Episcopal Church
18631 Chapel Lane
- The Connection Church
17581 Newland St.
Laguna Beach
- Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Center
380 3rd St.
- Lang Park
21540 Wesley Drive
Newport Beach
- Newport Beach Civic Center
100 Civic Center Drive
- Marina Park Community Center, 2nd Floor
1600 W Balboa Blvd.
- Newport Coast Community Center*
6401 San Joaquin Hills Road
- Newport Dunes Resort and Marina
1131 Back Bay Drive
- OASIS Senior Center (Corona Del Mar)
801 Narcissus Ave.
- St. Mark Presbyterian Church
2200 San Joaquin Hills Road
Orange County readers who do not live in one of the communities covered by the Daily Pilot can find vote centers at ocvote.gov.
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.