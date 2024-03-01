Advertisement
Election 2024: Super Tuesday is coming. Here’s where to vote

People walk in and out of the Super Tuesday Election Day center.
People walk in and out of an Election Day center at Costa Mesa Senior Center in 2020.
(Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
By Lilly NguyenStaff Writer 
With Super Tuesday just days away, the majority of vote centers open this weekend for Orange County residents to cast their ballots in this year’s presidential primaries. Mail-in ballots went out on Feb. 20 to all 1.8 million registered voters in the county.

The following is a list of vote centers in the Daily Pilot coverage cities of Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and Newport Beach. Those marked with an asterisk are drive-through centers.

Costa Mesa

  • Costa Mesa Senior Center*
    695 W 19th St.
  • Balearic Community Center
    1975 Balearic Drive
  • Coast Community College District
    1370 Adams Ave.
  • Costa Mesa City Hall*
    77 Fair Drive
  • Norma Hertzog Community Center
    1845 Park Ave.
  • Sofia University
    3333 Harbor Blvd.

Fountain Valley

  • Freedom Hall at Mile Square Park
    16801 Euclid St.
  • Fountain Valley Recreation Center
    16400 Brookhurst St.
  • Fountain Valley School District, 2nd Floor
    10055 Slater Ave.
  • The Center at Founders Village
    17967 Bushard St.
Huntington Beach

  • Edison Community Center*
    21377 Magnolia St.
  • Huntington Beach Central Library*
    7111 Talbert Ave.
  • Murdy Community Center*
    7000 Norma Drive
  • Christ Pacific Church
    20112 Magnolia St.
  • City Gym and Pool
    1600 Palm Ave.
  • Golden West College - RCJTC Bldg
    15744 Goldenwest St.
  • Huntington Beach Civic Center, Lower Level
    2000 Main St.
  • IAMAW District Lodge 725, 2nd Floor
    5402 Bolsa Ave.
  • Main Street Branch Library
    525 Main St.
  • Ocean View School District
    17200 Pinehurst Lane
  • Resurrection Lutheran Church
    9812 Hamilton Ave.
  • St. Wilfrid’s Episcopal Church
    18631 Chapel Lane
  • The Connection Church
    17581 Newland St.

Laguna Beach

  • Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Center
    380 3rd St.
  • Lang Park
    21540 Wesley Drive

Newport Beach

  • Newport Beach Civic Center
    100 Civic Center Drive
  • Marina Park Community Center, 2nd Floor
    1600 W Balboa Blvd.
  • Newport Coast Community Center*
    6401 San Joaquin Hills Road
  • Newport Dunes Resort and Marina
    1131 Back Bay Drive
  • OASIS Senior Center (Corona Del Mar)
    801 Narcissus Ave.
  • St. Mark Presbyterian Church
    2200 San Joaquin Hills Road

Orange County readers who do not live in one of the communities covered by the Daily Pilot can find vote centers at ocvote.gov.

Lilly Nguyen

Lilly Nguyen covers Newport Beach for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot, she worked for the Orange County Register as a freelance reporter and general assignment intern. She earned her bachelor’s in journalism at Cal State Long Beach. (714) 966-4623.

