Election 2024: Super Tuesday is coming. Here’s where to vote

People walk in and out of an Election Day center at Costa Mesa Senior Center in 2020.

With Super Tuesday just days away, the majority of vote centers open this weekend for Orange County residents to cast their ballots in this year’s presidential primaries. Mail-in ballots went out on Feb. 20 to all 1.8 million registered voters in the county.

The following is a list of vote centers in the Daily Pilot coverage cities of Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and Newport Beach. Those marked with an asterisk are drive-through centers.

Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa Senior Center*

695 W 19th St.

695 W 19th St. Balearic Community Center

1975 Balearic Drive

1975 Balearic Drive Coast Community College District

1370 Adams Ave.

1370 Adams Ave. Costa Mesa City Hall*

77 Fair Drive

77 Fair Drive Norma Hertzog Community Center

1845 Park Ave.

1845 Park Ave. Sofia University

3333 Harbor Blvd.

Fountain Valley

Freedom Hall at Mile Square Park

16801 Euclid St.

16801 Euclid St. Fountain Valley Recreation Center

16400 Brookhurst St.

16400 Brookhurst St. Fountain Valley School District, 2nd Floor

10055 Slater Ave.

10055 Slater Ave. The Center at Founders Village

17967 Bushard St.

Huntington Beach

Edison Community Center*

21377 Magnolia St.

21377 Magnolia St. Huntington Beach Central Library*

7111 Talbert Ave.

7111 Talbert Ave. Murdy Community Center*

7000 Norma Drive

7000 Norma Drive Christ Pacific Church

20112 Magnolia St.

20112 Magnolia St. City Gym and Pool

1600 Palm Ave.

1600 Palm Ave. Golden West College - RCJTC Bldg

15744 Goldenwest St.

15744 Goldenwest St. Huntington Beach Civic Center, Lower Level

2000 Main St.

2000 Main St. IAMAW District Lodge 725, 2nd Floor

5402 Bolsa Ave.

5402 Bolsa Ave. Main Street Branch Library

525 Main St.

525 Main St. Ocean View School District

17200 Pinehurst Lane

17200 Pinehurst Lane Resurrection Lutheran Church

9812 Hamilton Ave.

9812 Hamilton Ave. St. Wilfrid’s Episcopal Church

18631 Chapel Lane

18631 Chapel Lane The Connection Church

17581 Newland St.

Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Center

380 3rd St.

380 3rd St. Lang Park

21540 Wesley Drive

Newport Beach

Newport Beach Civic Center

100 Civic Center Drive

100 Civic Center Drive Marina Park Community Center, 2nd Floor

1600 W Balboa Blvd.

1600 W Balboa Blvd. Newport Coast Community Center*

6401 San Joaquin Hills Road

6401 San Joaquin Hills Road Newport Dunes Resort and Marina

1131 Back Bay Drive

1131 Back Bay Drive OASIS Senior Center (Corona Del Mar)

801 Narcissus Ave.

801 Narcissus Ave. St. Mark Presbyterian Church

2200 San Joaquin Hills Road

Orange County readers who do not live in one of the communities covered by the Daily Pilot can find vote centers at ocvote.gov.