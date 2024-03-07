‘The Fate of Eve’ exhibition opens at Golden West College

“Cry for Help, Song for Healing,” by artist Marie Njoku-Obi, is one of 38 artworks on display as part of the “The Fate of Eve” exhibition.

In honor of Women’s History Month, Golden West College on Thursday opened an exhibition at its art gallery that focuses on the silent struggles and inner world of women as lived by female-identifying artists.

The exhibition, which will be available to the public through April 4, is called “The Fate of Eve” and was guest curated by Heather Bowling, director and curator at the Brea Gallery. Bowling said the theme stems from the story of Eve and the shame tied to her eating from the tree of knowledge of good and evil.

“The show plays off the ideology of women often being blamed and shunned as being somewhat predetermined throughout time,” said Bowling, who selected artists and works that dealt with the internal and silent struggles of women. “I hope that through the ways the artists have interpreted these vulnerable and taboo topics, people are able to recognize something they connect with on a personal level.

Advertisement

“Even though these are very personal depictions, they are universal themes and experiences.”

Pictured is “All the maps change” by artist Alexandra Carter. The 2023 piece is done in ink and gold leaf on drafting film. (Courtesy of Golden West College)

Themes for the 38 pieces on display — represented in different media including painting, photography and sculpture — vary from the burden of societal expectations to the nuances of motherhood and mental health. It includes artists Julie Beloussow, Alexandra Carter, Simonette Jackson, Joetta Maue and others.

This exhibition is one of a number that the college has organized to acknowledge the cultural months, such as Asian American Pacific Islander Month in May, Hispanic Heritage Month in the fall and Black History Month in February.

The exhibitions are organized by guest curators and focus on artists from Southern California with an emphasis on Orange County, according to associate professor of art history and co-chair of the art department Monica Jovanovich.

“This approach provides us an intentional platform upon which we can celebrate multicultural voices in the arts, and the exhibitions are more reflective of our student body and community,” Jovanovich said. “By working with multiple guest curators throughout the year to organize these exhibitions, we are able to engage with a broader network of artists and build a more diverse art community on campus.”

Associate professor of art Amy Runyen added in a statement Thursday, “As the art department we feel compelled to amplify the visions of artists who have not been historically included in the Western art canon. We see it as our duty to educate our students about art from a global — and simply a human perspective — which inherently means we show work from a varied range of artists.

“The significance of [the] show is important as the theme celebrates Women’s History Month and therefore all of the artists identify as women, women adjacent or are femme-presenting, and the content of their work reflects that identity.”

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays.