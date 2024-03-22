Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, March 22, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- More eyes in the sky — Costa Mesa PD will add 15 license plate reader cameras to grid
- David Duval entertains as featured guest at Hoag Classic kickoff event
- About 1,000 runners hit the pavement for Newport-Mesa Spirit Run
- Gracey Van Der Mark talks business, Streamline Surf City at Huntington Beach mayor’s breakfast
A2
