Laguna Beach seeks creative ideas for Promenade project

Artist Ryan Callisto and Damian Carter admire a mural of the late Taylor Hawkins, previously an installation at the Stage on Forest in Laguna Beach.

Orange County creatives can now apply to have their artwork put on display in downtown Laguna Beach.

The Laguna Beach Arts Commission, looking to have a temporary sculpture or stage-floor mural installed at the performance stage of the Promenade on Forest, has put out a call for artists.

Potential projects would be on view at the corner of Forest Avenue and Glenneyre Street. The Arts Commission is requesting that the installation highlights sea-life conservation, as well as Laguna Beach’s place in promoting those ideals. Contest organizers urge those entering to utilize recycled or repurposed materials.

Installations should be durable, appropriate for and safe to the public and not interfere with the ability to have live music performances on the stage.

The contest is open to Orange County residents who are at least 18 years of age. An honorarium of $5,000 will be awarded to the selected artist.

Applicants should submit their designs to lagunabeachcity.slideroom.com by April 1. For more information, contact arts program coordinator Michael McGregor at mmcgregor@lagunabeachcity.net.

Fallen officer honored by Laguna Beach police

The Laguna Beach police department on Monday held its annual awards banquet, where fallen Officer Gordon French was posthumously awarded the Police Cross.

French’s daughter, Linda O’Keefe, accepted a plaque on behalf of the police department, authorities said.

“We will forever remember Officer Gordon G. French for his service to the city and his sacrifice for the community of Laguna Beach,” an inscription on the plaque read.

French’s end of watch came on Feb. 13, 1953, when a suspect being booked into the Laguna Beach jail fired a round into his stomach during an escape attempt. French succumbed to his injuries as co-workers transported him to Hoag Hospital, according to information on the city website.

Also at Monday’s banquet, Police Cpl. Antonio Manzano received the honor of Officer of the Year. Community Services Officer Rosie Santana was named Professional Staff Member of the Year, and Sgt. David Gensemer received the title of Supervisor of the Year.